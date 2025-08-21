OVI vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 23, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

OVI vs TRT: Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets will battle it out in this game to qualify for the next round.

The team that finishes at the top of the points at the end of the league stage will qualify for the finals of The Hundred Men's 2025. There are two teams with the same number of points at the top, and they will be put up against each other in the upcoming game. The two-time winner, Oval Invincibles, who are at the top, will take on the last champion, Trent Rockets, who are in second spot.

This high-profile contest will be held at The Oval on August 21, beginning at 11 PM IST. Oval Invincibles have been hammering all their opponents clinically and have the best NRR at the moment. They have a great chance to make it to the final for the third time in a row. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets are also in a similar position. With 16 points, they are also one win away from making it to the business end. So, two great teams will be in to produce a high-octane clash.

OVI vs TRT: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Match 23

· Venue: Kennington Oval, London

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 21, 2025 (Thursday)

OVI vs TRT: Head-to-Head: OVI (2) – TRT (2)

The competition between these two sides has always been very tight. The upcoming game on Thursday will be the fifth encounter between them. So far, both sides have settled with two wins each.

OVI vs TRT: Pitch Report

The Oval has a green wicket, which produces swing, bounce, and good carry for fast bowlers. The weather conditions will also come into play for the pacers. The batting can be tricky at times, especially in the first innings. That is why the team that wins the toss should chase at this venue.

OVI vs TRT: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

OVI vs TRT: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday shows cloud cover in London with the humidity in excess of 50 percent. The highest temperature will reach 20°C in the afternoon with the moderate wind speed of 13 km/h.

OVI vs TRT: Predicted XIs:

Oval Invincibles XI: T. Muyeye, W. Jacks, J. Cox, D. Ferreira, S. Curran, S. Billings (c & wk), Rashid Khan, T. Curran, J. Clark, N. Sowter, J. Behrendorff

Trent Rockets XI: J. Root, T. Banton, T. Moores (wk), M. Holden, M. Stoinis, D. Willey (c), G. Linde, Rehan Ahmed, S. Hain, S. James Cook, L. Ferguson

OVI vs TRT: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox, Tom Banton, Sam Billings

· Batters: Will Jacks, Joe Root,

· All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (Vice Captain), Rehan Ahmed, David Willey, Sam Curran (Captain)

· Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan

Dream11 Prediction: It is tough to pick one team between these two because of the performance they have put so far. Both have been very clinical in their performances and have managed to dominate their opposition. These two sides have strong batting lineups, and it is expected to be a high-scoring thriller.

Trent Rockets have managed to extract performance from local players, which is the biggest positive for them. Oval Invincibles have been the best team of the last three seasons now. Sam Curran is the best player of this season and is leading them to success. If we look at these two teams side by side, Oval Invincibles are expected to win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!