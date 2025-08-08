OVI vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 5, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

OVI vs MNR: Oval Invincibles have started their title defense with a win in their opening game.

Two thrilling matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday, and it will be an action-packed day. This will begin with a game between two teams that faced each other in the final of the third edition. The current champion, Oval Invincibles, will take on Manchester Originals in fifth place, taking place at Kennington Oval, London, with a scheduled start of 7 PM IST on Saturday (August 9).

Oval Invincibles entered this game as top favorites and they have started in similar fashion. They won the first match against London Spirit and recorded a big win to jump to the top of the ladder. On the other hand, Manchester Originals were not that lucky, as they suffered a 1-wicket defeat in their opening game. But they have a chance to address the mistakes which they made and get points here to open their account on the points table.

OVI vs MNR: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Match 5

· Venue: Kennington Oval, London

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

OVI vs MNR: Head-to-Head: OVI (4) – MNR (1)

It is a sheer domination of the two-time champion in this head-to-head contest. Oval Invincibles have bagged wins in four out of five matches played between them, while one game ended in favor of Manchester Originals.

OVI vs MNR: Pitch Report

The Oval is likely to have a green top with good pace and carry. The bowlers dominated at this venue in the final test, and something similar will be expected during this game. It won't be an easy wicket, and chasing will be even harder. Hence, batting first might still have its advantages.

OVI vs MNR: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

OVI vs MNR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in London indicates sunny conditions with a maximum temperature of 24°C. The humidity index is to hover between 35 and 40 percent with the moderate wind speed of 14-15 km/h.

OVI vs MNR: Predicted XIs:

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Tawanda Muyeye, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Donovan Ferreira. Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff

Manchester Originals (MNR): Jos Buttler (wk), Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt (captain), Heinrich Klaasen. Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Mark Chapman. Farhan Ahmed, Jimmy Anderson, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker

OVI vs MNR: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler

· Batters: Will Jacks, Phil Salt (Vice captain)

· All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sam Curran (Captain), Jordan Clark

· Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson

Dream11 Prediction: It is expected to be a high-voltage clash between two teams with different strengths. The defending champion have one of the best bowling units this season, and Manchester Originals are totally dependent on their batting. But the issue with the Originals is that their players are not in good form. Only Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are among the runs, and the other batters are not scoring enough.

Oval Invincibles are lucky in that term. Rashid Khan and Jason Behrendorff are bowling brilliantly. Their batters are even in good form, and they are looking like a complete unit now. That is why they will begin this game as top favorites to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!