NZ-W vs BAN-W Prediction Match 11, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

NZ-W vs BAN-W Prediction: New Zealand Women eye their first win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The next game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played between Bangladesh Women and the 2000 winner, New Zealand. This game will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on October 10 (Friday), starting at 3 PM IST. This is an important game for both sides, as they are coming off a defeat in their last game. New Zealand are more desperate to win this game.

They have played two games so far and have suffered defeats in both matches. They are not left with many choices, and a win here is almost mandatory for their survival in this tournament. Bangladesh women have had a pretty decent run so far. After beating Pakistan in their opening game, they brought England Women down to their knees and were close to their second consecutive win. But they can take positives from that game and move forward.

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 11

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 10, 2025 (Friday)

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Head-to-Head: NZ-W (2) – BAN-W (0)

The upcoming game will be the fifth encounter between these two sides. New Zealand Women have won two games, and the last two matches have been washed out.

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Pitch Report

As seen in three games at this venue, the pitch has a good amount of help for the bowlers. Fast bowlers will get good swing with the new ball, and because of rain, the wicket has slowed down, and spinners will also get grip. The toss will be vital because bowling first in overcast conditions can be an advantage.

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Guwahati shows a 25 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature will reach as high as 31°C with humidity of 75 percent and wind speed a minimum of 3 kmph.

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Last Five Results

New Zealand Women: NR, W, W, L, L

Bangladesh Women: W, L, L, W, L

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand Women: S. Bates, G. Plimmer, A. Kerr, S. Devine (c), B. Halliday, M. Green, I. Gaze (wk), J. Kerr, L. Tahuhu, E. Carson, B. Illing

Bangladesh Women: R. Haider, S. Akhter, N. Sultana (c & wk), S. Mostary, R. Moni, S. Akter, F. Khatun, N. Akter, R. Khan, M. Akter, S. Akter Meghla

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand Women: Two innings and two superb knocks by Sophie Devine. With 197 runs, she is the leading scorer in this ongoing tournament. She has played a perfect role as captain.

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary has looked good so far. She has shown good intent and given a solid base for the other players.

NZ-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand Women: Lea Tahuhu is the leader of the bowling for New Zealand. She is one of the leading wicket-takers for her country and has also taken the most wickets this tournament for them.

Bangladesh Women: Fahima Khatun has bowled with good lines and length and has extracted help from the pitch.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Today’s Match Prediction: Bangladesh Women have shown better display than New Zealand in this tournament. They have bowled well in both games and will be confident in this department. But the issue with them is their batting. They don't have players who can play in good tempo which is one area where they have lacked consistently. New Zealand Women have been one of the top sides and are expected to win this game.

