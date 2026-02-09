NZ vs UAE Prediction, Match 11, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Several former cricketers and analysts picked New Zealand to do well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and they have started the tournament on a positive note. Mitchell Santner and his men thrashed Afghanistan in their opening game by five wickets, with key performances from Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips. That gave New Zealand their first points on the board, and now they are in for another win.

New Zealand are gearing up to take on the United Arab Emirates in their next game, which will be live from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 10 (Tuesday) at 3 PM IST. After beating Afghanistan, this might be an easier game for the Black Caps. For the UAE, it is important to start and finish the game. As seen so far, associate nations have shown a good fight but failed to end the game. So, can we see something special from the UAE?

NZ vs UAE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates, Match 11

· Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai · Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

NZ vs UAE: Head-to-Head: NZ (2) – UAE (1)

These two sides have met in a three-match T20I series earlier. New Zealand won that series 2-1, which is the current H2H record between the two.

NZ vs UAE: Pitch Report

The wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium is a good spin wicket. There is not much grass generally here, and the wicket is dry. This is a day game, and the weather conditions will also affect the surface, and there will be good assistance for the slow bowlers. It can make the batting a little more challenging.

NZ vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

NZ vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for this game in Chennai shows clear weather with a humidity between 55 and 62 percent. The maximum temperature will be 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 8 kmph.

NZ vs UAE: Last Five Results

United Arab Emirates: W, W, L, L, L

New Zealand: L, L, W, L, W

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), F. Allen, R. Ravindra, G. Phillips, M. Chapman, D. Mitchell, J. Neesham, M. Santner (c), L. Ferguson, M. Henry, J. Duffy

United Arab Emirates: M. Waseem (c), M. Zohaib, A. Sharma (wk), A. Sharafu, S. Khan, H. Kaushik, D. Parashar, M. Rohid Khan, J. Siddique, S. Singh, H. Ali

NZ vs UAE: Players to Watch out for

United Arab Emirates: Captain Muhammad Waseem is one of the few batters with more than 3000 runs in T20I cricket. He is very experienced and has performed against top-ranked sides.

New Zealand: Glenn Phillips has been the in-form player for New Zealand. He has been contributing in all three departments and had a key role in the last win over Afghanistan.

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Today’s Match Prediction: This game has two teams from different levels. New Zealand are among the top-ranked sides in the world and are one of the favorites in this tournament. United Arab Emirates are a second-tier side and don't have much experience playing at this level. As seen in recent games, associate nations have impressed everyone, but under pressure, they have failed to take control.

United Arab Emirates have not played much at such a big stage and against a strong side like New Zealand. The Proteas have an excellent combination, and their experience will be key. That is why New Zealand will start this game as firm favorites.

