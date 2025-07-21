NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, 5th T20I

NZ vs SA: The two finalists for the ongoing Tri-Series in Zimbabwe have been decided, and unfortunately for the home crowd, Zimbabwe have been eliminated. New Zealand, who are undefeated so far, and South Africa, with two wins, have made it through. There are still two more group games left to play.

The two finalists will be up against each other in the fifth game, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 PM IST, taking place at Harare Sports Club. Thought the result of this game doesn't matter now, and it won't affect anything for the final. But still these two sides will be looking to get a win and keep the momentum.

New Zealand have already thrashed the Proteas in this Tri-Series. The Black Caps have an experienced side, and they have shown that in their performances. South Africa are carrying an inexperienced side but they also have quality players who can perform at any point.

NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 5th T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: NZ (5) – SA (11)

The upcoming game on Tuesday will be the 17th encounter between these two sides. Despite a defeat earlier, South Africa are still leading with 11 wins, while New Zealand have registered five wins in total.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

Harare Sports Club is not a high-scoring venue. Only three times 200+ total has been recorded here out of 64 T20Is. The average first-innings score here is 151 and chasing is recommended. Three out of four games this series ended in the favour of bowling first.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon suggests partly cloudy conditions in Harare. The maximum temperature in the day will be as high as 20°C with an average wind speed of 10 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is around 60-65 percent.

NZ vs SA: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand (NZ): Sikandar Raza (captain), Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande (wk), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Richard Ngarava

South Africa (SA): Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner ©, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke

NZ vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Rubin Hermann, Devon Conway

· Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen , Dewald Brevis (Vice Captain)

· All-rounders: George Linde, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Corbin Bosch

· Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Matt Henry

Dream11 Prediction: The experience factor is with New Zealand, and they are doing a great job. South Africa have beaten Zimbabwe easily, but New Zealand are a strong opponent. It will be hard for them to perform against. New Zealand have a great batting unit, which is firing at the moment.

That is where South Africa have been slightly vulnerable. They have not had much contribution from their top-order batters. Bowling-wise, also, New Zealand look very strong. Especially the pace unit for them has been exceptional. That is why New Zealand are likely to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!