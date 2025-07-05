NY vs LAS Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 27

NY vs LAS: MI New York thrashed the Knight Riders by 8 wickets a few days back.

NY vs LAS: The upcoming game will host a rematch of the game played on Thursday in the MLC 2025. Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York will be up against each other for the second time in three days. MINY recorded an 8-wicket win in that game, which gives them a slight hope of making it to the playoffs.

But the coming game will hold a lot of value for both sides because the team that wins here will move ahead in the race. Both sides are scheduled to step on the field on Sunday at 12:30 AM IST. The contest will be live from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

The last win must give a lot of confidence to Nicholas Pooran and his men. The venue, teams, and players will be the same. So, will the result be same? Meanwhile, the Knight Riders are also dependent on this game, and the sword of elimination is hanging on both sides.

NY vs LAS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: MI New York (NY) vs Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAS), Match 27

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida

· Time: 12:30 AM IST

· Date: July 06, 2025 (Sunday)

NY vs LAS: Head-to-Head Stats: NY (3) – LAS (3)

With the last win, MI New York have now won three out of four matches played against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket. The remaining one match has been called off due to rain.

NY vs LAS: Pitch Report

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground is a great batting venue, but the rain has impacted the conditions slightly. The outfield becomes slower, and it creates variable bounce occasionally. However, the shorter boundaries are something the batters will target. In case of rainy conditions, bowling first should be a good decision.

NY vs LAS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

NY vs LAS: Weather Report

The rain has paused the game a few times in the last few matches in Florida, and the prediction for this game is also similar. There is a 35 percent chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms and 72 percent humidity. The temperature will reach up to 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 19 km/h during the scheduled time.

NY vs LAS: Predicted XIs:

MI New York: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (captain), Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon. Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Jason Holder (captain), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford. Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Matthew Tromp, Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan

NY vs LAS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Quinton de Kock and Unmukt Chand

· Batters: Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Monank Patel

· All-rounders: Andre Russel (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Shadley van Schalwyk, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: With a win over the Knight Riders in the last game, MI New York will head into this contest with momentum. This season hasn't been great for these two teams, and losing consecutive games must have hurt their confidence. That is where the last win can come as a confidence gainer.

However, the toss can also play a crucial role in this game. Team, whoever bowls first can use the conditions well if it is a delayed start. But with the win in the last game, MI New York are likely to start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!