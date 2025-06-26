NRK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Match 24

NRK vs DD: Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons will take on each other in the upcoming clash of TNPL 2024 starting at 7:15 PM on Thursday at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

NRK vs DD: The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025) is approaching the start of the knockout round. Only five group matches are remaining to be played. The four-time champion Chepauk Super Gillies have booked a place in the next round. Now, three spots are remaining, and six teams are fighting for those spots.

The next game holds a lot of importance in this context. The two-time champion Nellai Royal Kings will be in action in the coming game. They are scheduled to square off against the reigning champion, Dindigul Dragons, on Thursday (June 26). This match will commence at 7:15 PM at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

The Dragons are placed third on the table with 6 points. They have two more games to play. A good win here can help them get very close to a place in the next round. Meanwhile, the Royal Kings have had two tough games, and they have slipped to sixth place. If they lose one more game, it will become tough for them to qualify.

NRK vs DD: Match Info.

· Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025

· Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, 24th Match

· Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

· Time: 7:15 PM IST

· Date: June 26, 2025 (Thursday)

NRK vs DD: Head-to-Head Stats: NRK (5) – DD (4)

These two TNPL champions have produced some thrilling encounters in the past. These sides have battled in nine games in total. Nellai Royal Kings are marginally ahead with five wins as compared to four victories for Dindigul Dragons. The Royal Kings have won four of the last five games between the two sides.

NRK vs DD: Pitch Report

The surface at Indian Cement Company Ground is batting-friendly, which offers a flat deck to the teams. As seen in the TNPL, this venue has been pretty good for chasing totals. In evening matches, the dew can also make a small effect, and bowlers can find it hard to grip the ball. The average first-inning total at this venue is 155-160 in TNPL history.

NRK vs DD: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NRK vs DD: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Tirunelveli predicts cloudy weather during the scheduled time of the game. The temperature is expected to reach up to 32°C with an average wind speed of 16 km/h. The humidity is predicted to be between 60 and 65 percent.

NRK vs DD: Predicted XIs (Announced):

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, NS Harish, Athish SR, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Emmanuel Cherian, Rocky Bhasker, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, D Santhosh Kumar

Dindigul Dragons: Baba Indrajith (wk), Shivam Singh, Hunny Saini, R. K. Jayant, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Maan Bafna, M. Karthik Saran, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

NRK vs DD: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Arun Karthik, Baba Indrajith

· Batters: Shivam Singh S, Santhosh Kumar Duraisamy

· All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Sonu Yadav (Vice Captain), NS Harish

· Bowlers: Sachin Rathi, G. Periyaswamy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are coming off a close win by two wickets over Salem Spartans, which came off the last ball of the match. That must be a confidence booster for Ravichandran Ashwin and his men ahead of this game. The game was slipping away from them, and a six and a four on the last two balls by Varun Chakaravarthy sealed them the game.

These matches take the confidence very high. However, Nellai Royal Kings are not enjoying their recent encounters, having lost their last two matches, and there will be a lot of pressure on them. That is where Dindigul Dragons can edge past them, and the odds are favoring them as of now.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!