NOS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 3, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

NOS vs WEF: Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers have never qualified for the playoffs in The Hundred Men's Competition.

Get ready for more action in the ongoing The Hundred Men's 2025 as two exciting sides will lock horns. The third game of the season will be played between Welsh Fire and Northern Supercharges, with a scheduled start of 11 PM IST on August 7 (Thursday), taking place at Leeds. These two teams have not been able to touch the trophy yet in the men's and women' tournaments. Hence, they will be hoping to end this drought this season.

The Superchargers have never crossed the group stage in the first four seasons. They were very close in 2024, but the poor NRR hurt them big. They have a win percentage of less than 45 percent in this tournament, which is very poor. Welsh Fire have an even poorer record. They have also not qualified for the playoffs in any of the seasons. They have only won nine matches in four seasons, which is horrible. Can these sides do something special this time?

NOS vs WEF: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Match 3

· Venue: Headingley, Leeds

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 7, 2025 (Thursday)

NOS vs WEF: Head-to-Head: NOS (1) – WEF (2)

Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers have crossed paths four times so far in the first four seasons. The Fire have bagged two wins, while the Superchargers have one solitary win. whereas the last encounter between the two was washed out completely.

NOS vs WEF: Pitch Report

The surface at Leeds is flat and a good batting wicket, which offers good bounce and a fast outfield. The average score here should be around 150-155, while the fast bowlers will be in the game because of the weather conditions. This is a good chase venue, and generally high-scoring matches have been recorded here in recent years.

NOS vs WEF: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NOS vs WEF: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Headingley predicts partly cloudy weather. The temperature is expected to reach up to 18°C with the humidity index is to hover around 80-85 percent with the moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

NOS vs WEF: Predicted XIs:

Northern Superchargers: Harry Brook (captain), Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan. David Miller, James Fuller, Imad Wasim, Adil Rashid. Mohammad Amir, Pat Browns, Matthew Potts

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Stephen Eskanzi, Tom Abell, Chris Green, Paul Walter. David Payne, Mason Crane, Luke Wells, Riley Meredith

NOS vs WEF: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler Cadmore

· Batters: Harry Brook (Captain) , Steve Smith (Vice Captain)

· All-rounders: Chris Green, Paul Walter, James Fuller, Dan Lawrence

· Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Riley Meredith, Adil Rashid

Dream11 Prediction: Two teams that have not performed as expected in the first four seasons will hope for a change in fortunes. These teams have added a few new faces, and we might see some changes in the combination of both teams. Welsh Fire are too dependent on their top order.

If that fails, it will be difficult for them in the middle. But Northern Superchargers have a strong unit with good power hitters. They also have a settled bowling unit with good spin and pace bowling options. That makes them slight favorites for this game, and they will surely have an edge here.

