Nicholas Pooran highlights growing competitiveness of ILT20

Dubai [UAE]: International League T20, is all set to kick off the third edition of the tournament on January 11, 2025, featuring West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran, who led MI Emirates to glory in the previous season.

As the MI Emirates prepare to get their title defence underway, Pooran is set to bring his brilliance back to the field. The tournament's growing reputation for competitiveness and its role as a platform for UAE players to develop have captured the attention of cricket fans globally.

Sharing his thoughts on the season ahead, Pooran remarked, "It's nice to be back for the third season of the ILT20. We're really looking forward to this season. We're hoping to do our best again this year and try to retain the title, but there's a lot of hard work ahead for me and the team to make that happen."

"Each year, I feel the quality of the tournament keeps improving. The DP World ILT20 is doing a better job every single year. I think competitiveness is important and it feels like international cricket with nine overseas players and two UAE guys," he added.

Commenting on the upcoming tournament, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited said they are thrilled with the return of third edition of DP World ILT20.

"Pooran had a memorable tournament last year and we are confident that he will continue his tremendous form to provide more thrill and excitement for fans who are awaiting the return of famous stars for the new season. Through the month-long tournament, we will be offering an innovative and immersive experience for cricket fans across the globe. Building on the excellent response of last season, we aim to continue the momentum in broadcasting excellence and fan engagement. We are confident that the tournament will meet the expectations of the fans," he said, according to a release.

As the second-highest run-scorer last season, Pooran struck 31 sixes, amassing 354 runs in ten innings at an enviable average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 170. On replicating his performance in the new campaign, he opined, "It's obviously challenging. Every year, every competition brings new challenges. Going into this season, preparation begins over the Christmas period. I'm working on getting my body back in shape, hitting a lot of balls, and getting my mind in the right place. When January comes, hopefully, I'll have some luck on my side. You play each game on its merit--every game is a new opportunity, and it's about doing what the team needs. So, let's see how the new season goes."

Signing off with a message to the fans, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude, saying, "We have passionate fans, not just here but in India and across the world. Hopefully, we can keep putting smiles on their faces and bring more titles to them."(ANI)