New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction 3rd T20I, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction: West Indies and New Zealand will face each other at Saxton Oval for the first time since 2014.

Two games and two nail-biting finishes—that is what the five-match series between New Zealand and West Indies have produced for the fans. The last game was a prime example of T20 cricket, where fans witnessed relentless hitting where both teams scored at a rapid pace in the last 8-10 overs. But eventually, New Zealand were too good for West Indies, and they managed to sneak past them by a close margin of three runs.

These two teams will now meet in the third game of the series. This match will be live from Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 9 (Sunday) at 5:45 AM IST. West Indies almost pulled off an incredible chase. Their lowest down the order brought them in the game with some insane hitting. For New Zealand, Mark Chapman was at his best. That has set up for the next game, and it will become spicier.

NZ vs WI: Match Info.

· Series: West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

· Time: 5:45 AM IST

· Date: November 09, 2025 (Sunday)

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: NZ (12) – WI (8)

With a 3-run win in Auckland, New Zealand have stretched their lead over West Indies to 12 wins. West Indies have won 8 out of 22 games between the two sides, and the other two games have been rained out.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report

Saxton Oval has only hosted three T20Is in men's cricket. But as seen in domestic matches here, it is a good venue for the batting side. The ball comes with a good bounce, and the boundaries are not big enough. Batters will love the ball coming onto the bat. For bowlers, change of pace can be the go-to option here.

NZ vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

NZ vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Nelson shows cloudy conditions with no strong chances of rain. The temperature will rise up to 23°C at noon, with 58 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

NZ vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: L, NR, L, NR, W

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L

New Zealand vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway (wk), R. Ravindra, T. Robinson, D. Mitchell, M. Chapman, M. Bracewell, M. Santner ©, I, Sodhi, Z. Foulkes, K. Jamieson, J. Duffy

West Indies: A. Athanaze, B. King, A. Auguste, S. Hope (c & wk), R. Powell, R. Chase, R. Shepherd, J. Holder, M. Forde, A. Hosein, J. Seales

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Batter

West Indies: Rovman Powell has played some useful knocks in the recent time. He has the power, and he knows his game, which makes him an asset to this team.

New Zealand: Mark Chapman is a free-flowing batter who can play in sixth gear like he did in the last game. He would be confident after that innings and will look to go hard again.

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

West Indies: Akeal Hosein is a very smart spinner who knows his length and adjusts quickly according to the pitch. He gives you a wicket and doesn't concede many runs.

New Zealand: Ish Sodhi is a genuine wicket-taker. He goes for runs but gives you wicket as well. On this pitch, he can be very handy.

New Zealand vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: The way two matches have ended, the two teams have been neck and neck. Both sides have pounced on the chances thrown at them and have been brilliant with the bat in hand. New Zealand are slightly ahead of West Indies because of their bowling resources and home conditions.

West Indies go with several all-rounders, which can go against them under pressure. New Zealand have specialist bowlers, who have performed under pressure, which West Indies lack. Secondly, the conditions favor New Zealand, and they know what it takes to win this game. West Indies are playing their first T20I at this venue. Hence, New Zealand are slight favorites going into this game.

