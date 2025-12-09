New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction 2nd Test, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

A draw has become a rare event since the World Test Championship was announced in 2019. But the world saw one of the best fights from West Indies in the second innings of the first test when the odds were against them. New Zealand set a massive target of 531 for West Indies with almost two days left to play. West Indies were at 72/4 when the defeat was looking possible.

But then came some herculean batting displays. Shai Hope slammed 140 off 234. But even after him, Justin Greaves scoring an unbeaten 202 off 388 and Kemar Roach playing a marathon supporting role with 58 off 233 balls helped West Indies draw the game. They finished with 457/6, which could have been a world record chase. The game ended in a draw, and both teams got their first point in this WTC cycle. Now, these sides will be put up against each other in the second test between December 10 and 14 at Basin Reserve, starting at 3:30 AM IST.

NZ vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match : New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test

· Venue : Basin Reserve, Wellington

Basin Reserve, Wellington · Time : 03:30 AM IST

· Date : December 10-14, 2025 (Wednesday-Sunday)

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: NZ (17) – WI (13)

New Zealand and West Indies have not met 50 times in the longest format. The first game was the 20th draw between these two sides. New Zealand have won 17 games, and West Indies have won 13 games.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Basin Reserve is a fast wicket with good bounce. There will be seam and swing movement as the wicket has a green top, and weather conditions will keep moisture, making it ideal for fast bowlers. The second and third days will be best to bat on, and bowling first is ideal at this venue.

NZ vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV (App or website)

NZ vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Wellington is good, with some cloud cover on the last three days. The maximum temperature during these days will clock 21°C, with the humidity ranging around 60 and 70 per cent, with a moderate wind speed of 10-14 kmph.

NZ vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: L, W, W, W, D

New Zealand: L, L, L, L, D

New Zealand vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Latham (c), D. Conway, K. Williamson, R. Ravindra, W. Young, T. Blundell (wk), M. Bracewell, N. Smith, Z. Foulkes, M. Henry, J. Duffy

West Indies: T. Chanderpaul, J. Campbell, A. Athanaze, S. Hope, R. Chase (c), J. Greaves, T. Imlach (wk), K. Roach, J. Layne, J. Seales, O. Shields

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Batter

West Indies: Shai Hope is the leading man for West Indies across formats. He recorded a game-changing century in the second innings. It was his hundred that led the fightback for West Indies.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra played a blinder in the second innings. He scored 176 off 185 balls. He missed a double century but helped his team set a really big total.

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

West Indies: Kemar Roach made his Test comeback after a long time in Christchurch and made an impact right away. His unbeaten fifty was incredible, but with the ball, he took seven wickets and showed his experience with good spells.

New Zealand: Jacob Duffy won the Player of the Series in T20Is. He started the Test series with a bag and took 8 wickets. He is an ideal bowler for these conditions and will be tough to handle for West Indies.

New Zealand vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: West Indies have certainly made a statement after the fight they showed. But the issue with them is their consistency. They had a good pace unit, and they showed it in the first innings. But their batting is fragile. Though they had a great second innings, overall, they were weaker than New Zealand with the bat.

The home conditions are surely in favour of New Zealand. Their bowlers know where to bowl and can plan accordingly. New Zealand are more versatile with the bat and have a more experienced unit than West Indies. That is another reason that New Zealand are expected to win the second test in Wellington.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!