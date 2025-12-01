New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction 1st Test, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction: New Zealand will start their campaign for the WTC 2025-27 with the first test in Christchurch.

The West Indies tour of New Zealand has come to its final leg, where the two teams will take on each other in a three-match test series. West Indies started this tour with a win in the first T20I, but after that they have been winless in the next seven matches (T20Is and ODIs). They have tried hard and come close to 3-4 games, but they have failed to cross the line in almost every game.

New Zealand have been clinical with their performances. They have shown calmness under pressure, and every time someone from the group has put his hands up to take the team to win. Kane Williamson is added to the test squad, which will add more experience to the batting. For West Indies, veteran Kemar Roach makes his way back, and he will be the one to lead this pace attack in the absence of Shamar Joseph.

NZ vs WI: Match Info.

· Series: West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test

· Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

· Time: 03:30 AM IST

· Date: December 02-06, 2025 (Tuesday-Saturday)

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: NZ (17) – WI (13)

New Zealand and West Indies are put in front of each other 49 times in this format. New Zealand have come out victorious 17 times in comparison to West Indies' 13 wins. These sides have settled with 19 draws as well.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Hagley Oval is a paradise for the fast bowlers. It offers good bounce and carry. There will be early swing and seam movement consistently. Batters who can play well in swinging conditions can get runs, but it will not be an easy wicket to bat on. The team that wins the toss and bowls first will be ideal.

NZ vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

NZ vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the scheduled days of the first test shows passing showers for the first two days. The temperature is likely to be around 20-24°C, with a moderate wind speed of 12-14 kmph and 60-65 percent humidity.

NZ vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: L, L, W, W, W

New Zealand: L, L, L, L, L

New Zealand vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway (wk), R. Ravindra, K. Williamson, W. Young, D. Mitchell, T. Latham (c & wk), M. Bracewell, M. Santner, Z. Foulkes, M. Henry, J. Duffy

West Indies: T. Chanderpaul, J. Campbell, A. Auguste, A. Athanaze, S. Hope (wk), R. Chase (c), J. Greaves, J. Warrican, K. Roach, J. Seales, A. Phillip

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Batter

West Indies: Shai Hope is the best-performing batter for West Indies in this squad. He played a few good knocks in the white-ball format with a sparkling century in ODIs.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell is the bankable player for New Zealand. With the form he is in at the moment, he can cash in with some good innings in the first test for New Zealand.

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

West Indies: Kemar Roach is back, and he is the most experienced bowler on either side. He is a rhythm bowler who can bowl good spells consistently with good speeds.

New Zealand: Jacob Duffy was the game-changer in the T20Is. He bowled well under pressure, and his ability to take wickets with the new ball was something West Indies struggled to respond to.

New Zealand vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: This West Indian side is good in terms of bowling. They have 3-4 good fast bowlers, who can also bat a bit. That gives them good options with the ball and depth in the batting. But it will be all about doing well with the bat in these tough conditions.

That is where New Zealand seem to have surpassed West Indies. The hosts have seasoned performers in these conditions, and they know how to tackle the pace. But West Indies don't have an in-form batter apart from Shai Hope. That is one major area that they might lack, and New Zealand are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!