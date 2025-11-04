New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction 1st T20I, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction: West Indies are looking for their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand.

West Indies had some success in their recent tour of Bangladesh, where they recorded a 3-0 series clean sweep over the hosts. But their next challenge will be even bigger as the two-time World T20I champion moves to New Zealand for a multi-format series. These teams will face each other in the five T20Is initially. The first game will be live from Eden Park in Auckland on November 5 (Wednesday), starting at 11:45 AM IST.

Mitchell Santner and his team recently dominated England in the ODI series. But they lost the T20I series 1-0. So, they will be looking to dominate West Indies as well. They have made some notable changes to their squad. West Indies thrashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the recent series. They found some form, and now it is the time for a heavier challenge.

NZ vs WI: Match Info.

· Series: West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I

· Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: NZ (11) – WI (7)

New Zealand have locked horns with West Indies in 20 T20 internationals. The Black Caps have recorded wins in 11 matches in comparison to 7 wins for West Indies, and two games have ended without any result.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket in Eden Park has a green top, and it is a drop-in, which will offer good bowling help when the ball is new. However, as seen in recent years, the wicket will get flat with time. The average score here is around 155-165, and bowling first is an ideal decision at this venue.

NZ vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

NZ vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Auckland shows cloud cover with the temperature going around 21°C. The expected humidity ranges between 50 and 60 percent, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

NZ vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: NR, L, NR, L, NR

New Zealand: L, W, W, W, W

New Zealand vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway (wk), R. Ravindra, T. Robinson, D. Mitchell, M. Chapman, J. Neesham, M. Bracewell, M. Santner ©, Z. Foulkes, K. Jamieson, J. Duffy

West Indies: B. King, A. Auguste, A. Athanaze, S. Hope (c & wk), R. Powell, R. Chase, R. Shepherd, J. Holder, A. Hosein, J. Seales, M. Forde

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Batter

West Indies: Shai Hope is the backbone of West Indian batting unit. He showed good batting form in Bangladesh in tough conditions. He will love batting in New Zealand.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra will be the one key batter for New Zealand. He showed good form with the bat and has a full range of shots to take the opposition down.

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

West Indies: Jason Holder is the most experienced bowler for his team. He has played a lot in New Zealand and will love bowling on these pitches.

New Zealand: Jacob Duffy had a great performance against England. He took wickets consistently with the new ball and made it tough for the opposition.

New Zealand vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: This is expected to be a close game because both teams have good players. West Indies will head into this series with confidence. They did all things right, but the batting can still be an issue because the conditions will be difficult. If we look at the bowling unit as well, New Zealand have more variations.

The Kiwi pacers are better and more experienced than New Zealand's in these conditions. These bowlers restricted England to low scores in ODIs. They will take that confidence forward into this series. The home conditions are also reasons that New Zealand are expected to win the first game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!