New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test Prediction, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand have managed to win their first game of the World Test Championship 2025-26 as they thrashed West Indies in the second Test in Wellington by nine wickets. It was an easy game for the hosts, as they had multiple performers in the game. Eventually, Jacob Duffy's 5/38 sealed the deal for the hosts. It was a disappointing performance from the tourists, as they showed a lionhearted effort in the first test to gain a hard-fought draw.

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead, and they will take on West Indies in the final game of this tour. The third test will be live from Bay Oval on December 18 (Thursday) at 3:30 AM IST. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Tom Blundell have joined the squad, and we might see a few changes to the playing XI for the hosts. West Indies will be feeling the pressure of losing yet another international series.

NZ vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match : New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd Test

· Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui · Time : 03:30 AM IST

· Date : December 18-22, 2025 (Thursday-Monday)

New Zealand vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: NZ (18) – WI (13)

New Zealand have now won 18 tests against West Indies overall. The two nations have faced each other 51 times; West Indies have managed 13 wins, and 20 games between these sides have been drawn.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report

The green top at Bay Oval is a paradise for fast bowlers. It generates good bounce and carry for the bowlers. This is a venue where bowlers need not do much and just bowl the line; the pitch itself does the rest. With rain predicted in the coming days, it will be ideal to bat first here.

NZ vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV (App or website)

NZ vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Mount Maunganui shows overcast conditions. There might be rain on the second and third days of the game. The temperature is to raise up to 22°C with 60-70 percent humidity and an average wind speed around 20-25 kmph.

NZ vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: W, W, W, D, W

West Indies: L, L, L, D, L

New Zealand vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Latham (c), D. Conway, K. Williamson, R. Ravindra, D. Mitchell, T. Blundell (wk), G. Phillips, Z. Foulkes, B. Tickner, J. Duffy, M. Rae

West Indies: J. Campbell, B. King, K. Hodge, S. Hope, R. Chase (c), J. Greaves, T. Imlach (wk), K. Roach, J. Seales, A. Phillip, O. Shields

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Batter

West Indies: Shai Hope missed in the second test, and the whole batting collapsed. That is his impact on this team. He will be the one to look forward to the final test.

New Zealand: There are a few good performers for New Zealand. But Tom Latham has been pretty good for the Black Caps. He has played good knocks against moving balls and showed good temperament.

NZ vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

West Indies: Kemar Roach had a poor second test. But in this bowling lineup, he is the most experienced bowler, who can rattle the Kiwi batters.

New Zealand: Jacob Duffy has been in dream form. He won the Player of the Series in T20Is and won the Player of the Match in the previous test as well.

New Zealand vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: The third test is important for both sides in different concepts. New Zealand have the momentum and will be the favorites for this game at Bay Oval. The Kiwi batters are playing risk-free cricket. They are adjusting against the moving ball and then taking the innings forward. But with West Indies, the temperature and ability to play long look missing.

That has been the issue with them. Until their top order fires, they will find it difficult to challenge New Zealand. Then, the bowling unit of New Zealand is fantastic in these conditions. All these things are the reason New Zealand will be firm favorites to win the third Test.

