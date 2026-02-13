New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, Match 24, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Fans will be treated to a high-profile game in Group D as two top T20I sides will step on the field to take down each other. New Zealand are scheduled to face South Africa in Ahmedabad. This match will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium on February 14 (Saturday) at 7 PM as per Indian time. These sides have almost similar stats on the points table.

Both sides have four points each, which means the winner of this contest will secure a Super 8 place. New Zealand have had a poor T20I series against India, but they have leveled up their game and recorded two clinical wins. They are in good form and will be eyeing another win on Saturday. South Africa were put under a lot of pressure against Afghanistan as the game ended in a dramatic tie. Eventually, South Africa succeeded in winning the second Super Over and earned two points. They have also looked in good form, and they will challenge the Kiwis.

NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 24

· Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (7) – SA (11)

These two teams have been put up against each other 18 times in the shorter format. South Africa are leading the contest with 11 wins, and New Zealand have recorded 8 victories.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium has been a happy hunting venue for batters. The surface here has a mix of black and red soil, which produces batting-friendly wickets with good pace and bounce. Generally, this venue produces high-scoring games, just like the ongoing tournament, where teams have scored 213 and 187 in two matches played here.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Ahmedabad suggests humid but clear conditions. The temperature will be 26°C with a moderate wind speed of 6 km/h and 27 percent humidity.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, L, W, W

New Zealand: L, W, L, W, W

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: F. Allen, T. Seifert (wk), G. Phillips, R. Ravindra, M. Chapman, M. Santner (c), D. Mitchell, J. Neesham, L. Ferguson, M. Henry, J. Duffy

South Africa: A. Markram (c), R. Rickelton, Q. de Kock (wk), D. Miller, D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, K. Rabada, M. Jansen, G. Linde, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Quinton de Kock has been in the form of his life. He has been superb in recent series, and if he stays on the crease, he will take the score to a very high total.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert is the leading scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has scored consecutive half-centuries and has three half-centuries in the last four innings.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: This game will be the one to watch out for this weekend. It won't be a surprise if these two sides play the final as well. That is the pedigree of these sides in this format. They are top favorites and have several superstars in their lineup. But only one of them will get over the line.

South Africa have an excellent trio at the top, where Markram, De Kock, and Rickelton have scored runs. Then they have an excellent middle order. That is where they take an edge over New Zealand. But when it comes to bowling, New Zealand are clearly ahead because of the form of their bowlers. For South Africa, only Lungi Ngidi has looked in control. Hence, New Zealand can win this game on Saturday.

