New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I, South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

The five-match T20I series involving New Zealand and South Africa has come to an interesting end. These two sides will step on the field for the fifth and final game, which will decide which team will leave with the trophy. The final T20I will be live on Wednesday at 11:45 AM IST from Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand will be without key players like Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson.

All these players have left the team for various reasons. The Black Caps missed these players in the fourth game, which they lost by 19 runs. Both teams will enter the final game without some of their key players. South Africa managed to beat them with a disciplined bowling performance. Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee bowled well and showed their experience. However, New Zealand are still searching for their maiden bilateral T20I series win against the Proteas.

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NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

· Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 5th T20I

· Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: March 25, 2026 (Wednesday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (10) – SA (14)

The fifth T20I will be the 25th meeting between these two sides in the shorter format. South Africa have the lead with 14 victories, whereas New Zealand have managed to win 10 matches.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The weather forecast for the fifth T20I in Christchurch shows 60 percent chances of rain on Wednesday evening. The humidity is expected to cross 90 percent during the scheduled time with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Digital: Sony LIV (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The wicket at Hagley Oval is good for batting. The outfield is fast, and boundaries are of smaller size. There will be good bounce and pace in the wicket because of the grass it has. The average first-inning score here is 155, where the chasing team has won more games in T20Is.

evening in Hamilton will be clear. The expected humidity is to be around 64 percent, with a 19°C temperature and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, L, L, W

New Zealand: L, L, W, W, L

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Robinson, K. D Clarke, D. Cleaver (wk), B. Jacobs, N. Kelly, C. McConchie, J. Neesham (c), J. Clarkson, Z. Foulkes, K. Jamieson, B. Sears

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, C. Esterhuizen (wk), R. Hermann, J. Smith, W. Mulder, D. Forrester, G. Linde, G. Coetzee, P. Subrayen, K. Maharaj (c), O. Baartman

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen has been the best batter for South Africa. After some good scores in the first few matches, he scored a good fifty in the fourth match. His form will be key, because he has adjusted well in these conditions.

New Zealand: Cole McConchie has looked good in almost every game. He is adding more depth with bat and ball, which makes him a crucial player for New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Both sides have inexperienced batters in their lineups. That is when it is important to win the toss. As there is a prediction of rain during this game, or even under overcast conditions, it will be wise to bowl first. The conditions to bowl in the first innings will be excellent.

That is where the bowling attacks of both sides can get an advantage. Batting second can be a good choice. However, South Africa seem to have better wicket-taking resources with them. That is why the Proteas are expected to win the final T20I on Wednesday.

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