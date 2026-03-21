New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, 4th T20I, South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

The ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa has been a one-sided affair so far. The first T20I saw South Africa had a dominating win over New Zealand, which worked as an eye-opener for the hosts. That led them to make the necessary changes to their playing XI or plans. And now, they have produced two thumping wins to take a 2-1 lead with two more games to play.

The fourth T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be live from Sky Stadium in Wellington, starting at 11:45 AM IST on March 22 (Sunday). The Black Caps have been accurate with their plans and have used the conditions better. South Africa have been poor with the bat, and they don't have even a single fifty in three matches. That will surely be in talks for the visitors, and they can come up with different plans to surprise the hosts.

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NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

· Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 4th T20I

· Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: March 22, 2026 (Sunday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (10) – SA (13)

The last win was the 10th T20I victory for New Zealand over South Africa. The Proteas have managed to win 13 out of 23 games between the two.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The Sky Stadium will offer a drop-in wicket, which usually favors the batters. The surface offers good bounce with pace, which allows the batters to execute big shots. Adding to that, the boundaries aren't bigger as well, making it even difficult for the bowlers. In 24 T20Is played here, the average first-inning score is 153.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Digital: Sony LIV (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Wellington is very clear and bright with no clouds. The temperature is predicted to be at 17°C, with a moderate wind speed of 6 km/h and humidity between 60 and 70 percent.

evening in Hamilton will be clear. The expected humidity is to be around 64 percent, with a 19°C temperature and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, L, W, L, L

New Zealand: W, L, L, W, W

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway, T. Latham (wk), T. Robinson, N. Kelly, B. Jacobs, J. Neesham, M. Santner (c), C. McConchie, K. Jamieson, B.Sears, L. Ferguson

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, C. Esterhuizen (wk), R. Hermann, J. Smith, W. Mulder, D. Forrester, G. Linde, G. Coetzee, N. Mokoena, K. Maharaj (c), O. Baartman

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder is someone who can impact the game and turn it in favor of South Africa. Being a genuine all-rounder, he comes with match-winning ability with bat and ball.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner has been the standout performer for New Zealand. He has taken wickets and also scored crucial runs down the order.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: South Africa's downfall in this series was expected because of the team they picked for this tour. There is no experience with the bat, and this is the area they have lacked in three games. These players don't have experience playing a quality bowling unit like New Zealand. That has been the big lacking area for the visitors.

On the other hand, New Zealand have had contributions from their key faces like Ferguson, Latham, Conway, and Santner. That is the biggest difference between these two sides. Hence, it won't be a surprise if New Zealand beat South Africa in the fourth T20I once again.

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