New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

The first T20I of the five-match series didn't go as planned for New Zealand, and they had a poor batting collapse with the bat. But as expected, New Zealand bounced back with a clinical performance in the second game. They hammered the Proteas by 68 runs to level the series. Devon Conway played a cautious knock and recorded his 13th T20I fifty. Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each, and captain Mitchell Santner dismissed two batters.

Apart from the toss, nothing went in favor of South Africa. They were good in patches but failed to control the run rate. With the bat, they had a 29-run stand for the first wicket, which was their highest partnership in the entire innings. They will be under a lot of pressure to bounce back. The third T20I will be live from Eden Park in Auckland on March 20 (Friday), starting at 11:45 AM IST. We might see a few changes for both sides.

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NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

· Match : New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

· Time : 11:45 AM IST

· Date : March 20, 2026 (Friday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (9) – SA (13)

The upcoming contest will be the 23rd time these two sides will meet in the shorter format. South Africa have been victorious 13 times, whereas New Zealand have bagged 9 wins.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Park is very good for batting. The wicket has good bounce, as it is a drop-in wicket. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers early on because of the grass covering on the surface. The first-inning average score here is 160, with the team batting first winning more games.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Auckland shows cloudy weather with chances of passing showers. The temperature will be around 19°C, with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h and 78 percent humidity.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, L, W, L

New Zealand: L, W, L, W, L

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway, T. Latham (wk), T. Robinson, M. Santner (c), N. Kelly, J. Neesham, J. Clarkson, C. McConchie, L. Ferguson, K. Jamieson, B. Sears

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, C. Esterhuizen (wk), W. Mulder, R. Hermann, J. Smith, D. Forrester< G. Linde, G. Coetzee, N. Mokoena, K. Maharaj (c), O. Baartman

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder can be a difference-maker in this game. He had a good last game, with two wickets and a few runs under his belt. His all-round skills make him a key performer for South Africa.

New Zealand: Captain Mitchell Santner is the most consistent performer for New Zealand. He is a bankable bowler in the middle and is someone who has improved his power hitting in the last year or so.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: South Africa have a pretty impressive pace attack, but they lack in the other departments. Their spin unit is overly dependent on stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj, who himself is struggling. His last over in the second game made a difference, where he conceded 24 runs. With the bat, South Africa lack experience.

Their top six batters have played a combined 37 T20Is among them. In comparison, Devon Conway alone has played 68 T20Is. That was pretty evident in the last game. New Zealand have the experienced unit, and the home conditions are also in their favor. That is why New Zealand will be a firm favorite to win the third T20I game.

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