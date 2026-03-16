New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, 2nd T20I, South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

South Africa stunned New Zealand in the first game of the five-match T20I series. They hammered the hosts by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, New Zealand failed to score against the disciplined bowling unit of South Africa and recorded their second lowest T20I total on home soil. A target of 92 runs was never difficult. South African batters looked tentative, but they made it through to get a win.

Can South Africa replicate that performance in the second game as well? The second T20I will be live from Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 17 (Tuesday) at 11:45 AM IST. South Africa used their resources well, and they have an excellent bowling unit. But they need contributions from their batters also. For New Zealand, it is about looking at their plans again and coming prepared this time around to level the series.

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NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

· Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: March 17, 2026 (Tuesday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (8) – SA (13)

South Africa beat New Zealand the 13th time with a win in the last game. These two sides have faced each other 21 times, and New Zealand have won 8 matches.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Seddon Park is good for batting. In T20Is, the curator generally offers batting-friendly wickets, with early assistance for the bowling side. There is expected grass on the wicket, which will produce pace and bounce with the new ball. Bowling first will be ideal in these conditions. The average first-inning score is likely to be around 165-170.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Digital: Sony LIV (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Hamilton will be clear. The expected humidity is to be around 64 percent, with a 19°C temperature and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, W, L, W

New Zealand: NR, W, L W, L

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway, T. Latham (wk), T. Robinson, N. Kelly, B. Jacobs, J. Neesham, M. Santner (c), Z. Foulkes, C. McConchie, K. Jamieson, L. Ferguson

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, C. Esterhuizen (wk), J. Hermann, R. Hermann, J. Smith, W. Mulder, G. Linde, G. Coetzee, N. Mokoena, K. Maharaj (c), O. Baartman

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen looked good with the bat in the tricky chase. It didn't look like he was playing his first game, and he showed good temperament. With the ball, Nqobani Mokoena will be the big challenge with the new ball for the Kiwi batters.

New Zealand: Tim Robinson got out early in the first game, but he has been in good form and scoring runs at the domestic level. With the ball, Kyle Jamieson will be the one to watch out for.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: New Zealand still hold an edge with the home conditions on their side. They know these conditions and the angle of this venue. That can help to prepare and execute the plans well. For South Africa, almost all the players in the current squad have not played at this venue. So, this will be a new challenge for them.

That gives a clear edge to New Zealand in this match. But they need to plan well. They lost wickets consistently in the first game and played bad shots. There were no partnerships as well, which cost them the game. But they are expected to come prepared and are better suited to win this game.

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