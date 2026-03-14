New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I, South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

New Zealand and South Africa had a pretty decent T20 World Cup 2026, but they failed in the knockout stages. Now, these two sides will be up against each other in the five-match T20I series. South Africa have landed in New Zealand, and it will be an action-packed series, with both sides giving their young guns a go. The first T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be live from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 15 (Sunday) at 11:45 AM IST.

Only three players from the current South African side were part of the T20 World Cup 2026. Most of these players had a good SA20 season and are rewarded with a place in the T20I side. Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, and Nqobani Mokoena will be ones to watch out for. Mitchell Santner will be leading the Black Caps, and they have rested 8-9 first-choice players, who played in the T20 World Cup 2023.

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NZ vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of New Zealand 2026

· Match : New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

· Time : 11:45 AM IST

· Date : March 15, 2026 (Sunday)

NZ vs SA: Head-to-Head: NZ (8) – SA (12)

New Zealand and South Africa have been up against each other 20 times in the shorter format. The Proteas are slightly ahead in this rivalry with 12 wins, whereas New Zealand have been victorious 8 times.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report

Bay Oval offers a balanced wicket in T20Is. But the wicket is slightly more in favor of the batters. There will be early help for the fast bowlers, which will flatten out with time, and batting will become favorable. The fast outfield and shorter boundaries make it difficult for the bowling sides.

NZ vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV (App or Website)

NZ vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Mount Maunganui will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 19°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h and 73 percent humidity.

NZ vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, W, W, L

New Zealand: NR, W, L, W, L

New Zealand vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway (wk), T. Robinson, K. D Clarke, B. Jacobs, T. Latham, J. Neesham, M. Santner (c), C. McConchie, N. Smith, K. Jamieson, B. Sears

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, J. Hermann, R. Hermann (wk), C. Esterhuizen, J. Smith, W. Mulder, G. Linde, G. Coetzee, K. Maharaj (c), O. Baartman, N. Mokoena

NZ vs SA: Players to Watch out for

South Africa: Rubin Hermann showcased his power-hitting ability in the SA20 2025-26. He maintains a good rate with the bat, and that makes him a key player.

New Zealand: Tim Robinson is a free-flowing batter and can use the long handle to good effect. He has been with the T20I side consistently and can take the game away within the power play.

New Zealand vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams are without their key players, which makes it fairly even for this series. New Zealand know these conditions, and that will be a massive edge to them in this series. In comparison to South Africa, New Zealand have several players who competed at international cricket most recently.

South Africa have an excellent pace bowling unit, but overall they might not match the batting firepower of New Zealand. The Black Caps have one step ahead of their opposition in terms of batting. That is why New Zealand might end up winning this game.

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