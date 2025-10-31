New Zealand vs England Prediction 3rd ODI, England vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs England Prediction: New Zealand will aim to record a historic series whitewash over on Saturday in Wellington.

England have been on the receiving end of both ODIs because of their batting failures. They have not been at their best, and conditions have also not been in their favor. The Kiwi bowlers have managed to hit the right strap and made the ball talk about the powerful English batting unit. New Zealand have a 2-0 unbeatable lead, and they will lock horns with England in the final ODI on November 1 (Saturday).

The action will be live from Sky Stadium in Wellington at 6:30 AM IST. New Zealand have also struggled with the bat, but their middle order has come out to rescue them in both chases. But England have not been that lucky. They have gone too hard up front, which has backfired on them. Will they be carrying the same approach in the final game, or will they look to change according to the conditions?

NZ vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England vs New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

· Time: 6:30 AM IST

· Date: November 01, 2025 (Saturday)

New Zealand vs England: Head-to-Head: NZ (47) – ENG (45)

England and New Zealand have come up against each other 98 times in the 50-over cricket. New Zealand have taken a slight lead with 47 wins, in comparison to 45 wins for England with four abandoned games and two tied ones.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket at Sky Stadium is seamer-friendly. As seen in the first two matches, the weather has also impacted the bowling conditions, and pacers are getting more out of the wicket. There is seam and swing movement early on. Spinners don't have much to do, and chasing is recommended in these conditions.

NZ vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

NZ vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Wellington shows overcast conditions with rain predicted early in the day. The temperature will be a maximum of 16°C with an average humidity of 58 percent and a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph.

NZ vs ENG: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W

England: L, L, W, L, L

New Zealand vs England: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: R. Ravindra, W. Young, D. Mitchell, K. Williamson, T. Latham (wk), M. Bracewell, M. Santner (c), N. Smith, Z. Foulkes, J. Duffy, B. Ticknair

England: J. Smith, B. Duckett, H. Brook (c), J. Root, J. Bethell, J. Buttler (wk), S. Curran, J. Archer, J. Overton, A. Rashid, B. Carse

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Two innings and two important half-centuries in the chase for Daryl Mitchell. He has performed well in tough conditions and played the anchor role when others have failed.

England: Harry Brook has been the pick of the batters for England. He has scored the most runs in two games, and he has scored runs at a higher strike rate.

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Zakary Foulkes has been the go-to bowler for New Zealand. With the new ball, he has taken a wicket in both games to put his team up front.

England: Jofra Archer was breathing fire with the ball. He bowled almost an unplayable spell of 3/23 in ten overs. He kept England in the game and is one of the best pacers currently going around.

New Zealand vs England Today’s Match Prediction: With the series already lost, England will come hard in the final game. In a similar situation in the previous series, they lost against South Africa, and they went on to post 414 in the final ODI, winning it by 342 runs. That is why New Zealand can't take England lightly despite the win.

But the conditions and form are in their favor, and they have a better-performing bowling unit than England. That can come in handy if they bowl first. Notably, the toss will also be crucial, and whoever bowls first will get a slight edge. But we believe New Zealand might win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!