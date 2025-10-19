New Zealand vs England Prediction 2nd T20I, England vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs England Prediction: Both teams are in search of a win to take a lead in the series.

After continuous success, England had a break, as they had an average batting performance in the first T20I, but the rain had the last laugh. As a result, the game was called off after the first inning. Now, two games are left to play. The second T20I is scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Monday at 11:45 AM IST. New Zealand bowled well and used the conditions well.

England's ultra-aggressive approach suffered a setback in the first game. But we believe that they are expected to come hard once again. Though it can work against them, it can also make the game single-handedly. New Zealand need not change anything, and they just need to replicate what they did. It is expected to be another cracking contest here between the heavyweights.

NZ vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England vs New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs England, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: October 20, 2025 (Monday)

New Zealand vs England: Head-to-Head: NZ (10) – ENG (16)

These two sides have faced each other in 28 T20Is overall. England have recorded 16 wins, and New Zealand have registered 10 victories, and two games have ended with no result.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket at Hagley Oval is good for fast bowling. The bounce is good, and the new ball will have a zip. Overcast conditions will help the pacers, but spinners will not have much to bowl at. The wicket here will remain the same throughout the game, but the chasing will be ideal here, as the record also suggests.

NZ vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

NZ vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the second T20I in Christchurch shows cloudy conditions where the highest temperature is likely to reach 20°C. The expected humidity is to be around 40-50 percent with the moderate wind speed around 19-20 kmph.

NZ vs ENG: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, NR, W, W, NR

England: W, L, L, L, NR

New Zealand vs England: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), R. Ravindra, T. Robinson, M. Chapman, D. Mitchell, J. Neesham, M. Bracewell, M. Santner (c), K. Jamieson, M. Henry, J. Duffy

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, H. Brook (c), T. Banton, S. Curran, J. Cox, B. Carse, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, L. Wood

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Tim Robinson is in good form, and he did well in the last series as well. He has different gears, which he can play according to the situation.

England: Phil Salt had a poor last game, but he is too good to miss in consecutive innings. Hence, he is expected to bounce back, and he can destroy the bowling unit alone.

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Every bowler did well for New Zealand in the first game, but Matt Henry was again good and economical. It is not easy to line him up, and he is a very smart operator.

England: Sam Curran is expected to do well with the ball. He has developed into a great T20 bowler who can bowl and take wickets at different stages.

New Zealand vs England Today’s Match Prediction: After the first game, some set of fans must look at New Zealand as favorites as they bowled well. They were ahead in the game when it was called off. But England will come prepared this time around. The toss will also be important because of the weather conditions.

But if we have to pick one team, we will pick England because of the overall combination they have and then their explosive batting. New Zealand have a good seam attack, but their batting might not be able to match the strength. Hence, we think England will start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!