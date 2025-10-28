New Zealand vs England Prediction 2nd ODI, England vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs England Prediction: New Zealand will look to take an unassailable lead and win the series.

The first ODI saw some individual brilliance, and eventually, New Zealand were the better team, winning the game by four wickets. Harry Brook was on assault mode, but he didn't get much contribution from any other batter. Brook finished with 135 off 101 and looked unstoppable. Now, these two sides are gearing up for the second game. The second ODI will be live from Seddon Park in Hamilton, starting at 6:30 AM IST on October 29 (Wednesday).

England need a good performance here to level the series. Their batters couldn't adjust to the conditions of the pitch, and the Kiwi bowlers had some good spells. Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy had good performances, and they put New Zealand in the driving seat. England need to look into their all-aggressive approach because it has cost them the first ODI already.

NZ vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England vs New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

· Time: 6:30 AM IST

· Date: October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs England: Head-to-Head: NZ (46) – ENG (45)

New Zealand have now taken a lead in this head-to-head contest. They have won 46 games as compared to 45 wins for England out of 97 matches between the two sides. There have been four no-results and two ties.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Seddon Park shows overcast conditions with a 10 percent chance of rain in the evening. The temperature will be a maximum of 17°C with the predicted humidity around 63 percent and a moderate wind speed of 17 kmph.

NZ vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

NZ vs ENG: Weather Report

The wicket at Seddon Park is fast and has a green top, which works well for the fast bowlers. There will be a good amount of bounce and swing with the new ball. The spinners' role will be limited, and batting conditions will improve as the game goes on.

NZ vs ENG: Last Five Results

New Zealand: L, W, W, W, W

England: W, L, L, W, L

New Zealand vs England: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: R. Ravindra, W. Young, D. Mitchell, K. Williamson, T. Latham (wk), M. Bracewell, M. Santner (c), N. Smith, Z. Foulkes, M. Henry, J. Duffy

England: J. Smith, B. Duckett, H. Brook (c), J. Root, J. Bethell, J. Buttler (wk), S. Curran, J. Overton, A. Rashid, B. Carse, L. Wood

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell showed great form in the first game. His 78 not out helped New Zealand chase down that difficult target.

England: Harry Brook is playing in a different league. His stats across formats are incredible, and he showed why he is rated so highly in international cricket.

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Zakary Foulkes made the ball talk in the first game and used the conditions in his favor. He can generate good bounce and pace to replicate that performance once again.

England: Brydon Carse did the damage with the ball. He bowled in the right channel, using his swing and pace in the best possible way.

New Zealand vs England Today’s Match Prediction: England have shown time and time again that after one bad performance, they come back strongly with the bat. So, that is one thing their fans will be hoping from their team. If it happens, they have a real chance. Firstly, the conditions can favor the team bowling first, and the toss can influence the result.

New Zealand will be confident after the first game, but can they carry on the form into the second match? The English batters that failed in the first game will look to play more as per the conditions. Eventually, England's batting strength makes them the favorite for this game.

