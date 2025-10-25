New Zealand vs England Prediction 1st ODI, England vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs England Prediction: England won the three-match T20I series by a 1-0 margin.

Two T20Is between New Zealand and England were spoiled by rain that left England winning the series 1-0. Fans will be hoping that they can get complete action in the three ODIs between these sides, starting on Sunday. The first game will be live from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on October 26 at 6:30 AM IST. New Zealand have been hit with a big blow as Kyle Jamieson was ruled out from the first ODI.

Two of the greatest modern-day batters will be back for both sides. Kane Williamson for New Zealand and Joe Root for England will be back for ODIs. Harry Brook and his men will look to carry on their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat in ODIs as well. That will make New Zealand also go hard with the bat. Hence, we are in for some high-profile action ahead of us.

NZ vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England vs New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs England, 1st ODI

· Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

· Time: 6:30 AM IST

· Date: October 26, 2025 (Sunday)

New Zealand vs England: Head-to-Head: NZ (45) – ENG (45)

There is not much to separate between the two in ODIs. New Zealand and England have been put up against each other 96 times in the 50-over cricket. Both teams have won 45 games; there have been four no-results and two ties.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is excellent for the batting side. This pitch has good bounce and pace. The grass helps the fast bowlers to get swing movement, but spinners will not have much to deal with. The conditions are likely to remain the same throughout 100 overs of the game.

NZ vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

NZ vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Mount Maunganui shows cloudy conditions with the temperature going up to 19°C. The humidity is likely to be between 45 and 55 percent with a moderate wind speed around 26 kmph.

NZ vs ENG: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, W

England: W, W, L, L, W

New Zealand vs England: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: R. Ravindra, D. Conway (wk), W. Young, K. Williamson, D. Mitchell, M. Chapman, M. Bracewell, M. Santner (c), N. Smith, Z. Foulkes, M. Henry, J. Duffy

England: B. Duckett, J. Smith, J. Buttler (wk), H. Brook (c), J Root, J. Bethell, S. Curran, B. Carse, A. Rashid, L. Dawson, J. Acher

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Kane Williamson is back, and we all know the class he brings with him. Though he has not been active at the international level, he loves batting on home soil.

England: Joe Root has been in great form with the bat. In tests and ODIs, he is scoring consistent runs at the top.

NZ vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Adil Rashid took the most wickets in T20Is, and the Kiwi batters found it hard to bat against him. That is one thing he will look to do again.

England: Mitchell Santner is one of the best white-ball spinners around. He can bowl at different stages of the game.

New Zealand vs England Today’s Match Prediction: New Zealand will surely have the edge of the home conditions. They know these conditions here and can plan accordingly. Williamson, Conway, and Young will give more options with the bat. The problem is the approach of England with the bat. They will come hard, and that can dismantle the bowling plans of New Zealand.

England go with the high-risk approach, which also has chances of failing, but they have good players like Root and Buttler who can handle the team in case of collapse. That is why England are likely to start the first game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!