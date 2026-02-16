New Zealand vs Canada Prediction, Match 31, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The first game of the triple header of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be a crucial game for New Zealand. Their qualification is on the line, as they had a poor last game, when South Africa beat them by seven wickets. New Zealand will square off with Canada in this contest. It will be live from Chidambaram Stadium on February 17 (Tuesday) at 11 AM IST.

New Zealand had two wins to start the tournament, which put them ahead in the race for the Super 8. If they beat Canada in this game, they will make it through officially. On the other hand, Canada have two games, and both have ended against them. That is where they might not look like a strong opponent, but if we look at the pattern of this tournament, anything can be possible. So, fans will expect a better game of cricket in Chennai.

NZ vs CAN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : New Zealand vs Canada, Match 31

· Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 17, 2026 (Tuesday)

NZ vs CAN: Head-to-Head: NZ (0) – CAN (0)

New Zealand and Canada have never been up against each other in the shorter format, and the game on Tuesday will be the maiden clash between them.

NZ vs CAN: Pitch Report

The wicket in Chennai has been a good surface to bat on. In four games, the average score here in the first innings is around 175-180. However, the wicket is expected to slow down in the second innings, which will make it a little tough to bat. Hence, the chasing can be hard here.

NZ vs CAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

NZ vs CAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Chennai will be cloudy in Chennai. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph and 52 percent humidity.

NZ vs CAN: Last Five Results

Canada: W, W, W, L, L

New Zealand: W, L, W, L, L

New Zealand vs Canada: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: F. Allen, T. Seifert (wk), R. Ravindra, M. Chapman, G. Phillips, D. Mitchell, M. Santner (c), J. Neesham, M. Henry, L. Ferguson, J. Duffy

Canada: D. Bajwa (c), N. Dhaliwal, Y. Samra, N. Kirton, S. Movva (wk), H. Thaker, S. Bin Zafar, J. Singh, D. Heyliger, K. Sana, A. Patel

NZ vs CAN: Players to Watch out for

Canada: Harsh Thaker has been an underrated all-rounder, but in this edition, he has shown that he is very good under pressure. That is why there will be high expectations from him.

New Zealand: Glenn Phillips has been in red-hot form. He is contributing in all three departments, which makes him a top asset for this team.

New Zealand vs Canada Today’s Match Prediction: We don't see any match between these two sides in this format. New Zealand are way ahead in all departments than Canada. New Zealand have a dangerous opening pair, and that looks enough for Canada. Then, they have other in-form players like Phillips, Mitchell, and Chapman. Though they have lost Lockie Ferguson due to injury, they still have good bowlers.

Canada have looked good in patches, but they have not been able to turn things in their favor. Their batting has been average, and bowlers are failing under pressure. So, they don't like a team that can challenge New Zealand. Hence, we believe the Black Caps will win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!