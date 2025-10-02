New Zealand vs Australia Prediction 2nd T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction: Mitchell Marsh and his men will look seal the series victory on Friday at Bay Oval.

The first T20I was the perfect example of the complete domination of Australia in this format. Mitchell Marsh led the attack, and the other batters followed the procession, and Australia ended up recording an easy win despite chasing a big total of 180 runs. Now, they have a chance to wrap up the series and seal the series win. New Zealand will take on Australia in the second game on October 3 (Friday) at Bay Oval.

This match will be live at 11:45 AM IST. New Zealand need a good start in the power play. They lost early wickets, and Tim Robinson's superb century went in vain. Later, their bowlers were wayward and conceded runs. Australia will be happy with the overall performance, and they will look to do a little work on their death bowling. New Zealand need to work in both departments to level the series.

NZ vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: October 3, 2025 (Friday)

New Zealand vs Australia: Head-to-Head: NZ (6) – AUS (14)

The win in the first game was the 14th win for Australia over New Zealand in this format. The Black Caps have won only six matches out of 20 between them.

NZ vs AUS: Pitch Report

Bay Oval is an incredible venue for batting, and the bounce here is good, which allows the batters to hit through the line. Teams have scored big scores here, as we saw how easily Australia chased down the 180+ runs. The shorter boundaries don't help the bowlers much. The overhead conditions will bring in some help initially for the pacers.

NZ vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NZ vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Mount Maunganui suggests a 35 percent chance of light rain during the scheduled game time. That will be a worry. Meanwhile, the temperature should be around 18°C with 85 percent humidity and 15 kmph wind speed.

NZ vs AUS: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L

Australia: W, W, L, W, W

New Zealand vs Australia: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), D. Conway, T. Robinson, D. Mitchell, M. Chapman, B. Jacobs, M. Bracewell (c), Z. Foulkes, K. Jamieson, M. Henry, J. Duffy

Australia: M. Marsh (c), T. Head, M. Short, T. David, A. Carey (wk), M. Stoinis, M. Owen, B. Dwarshuis, X. Bartlett, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood





NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: The way Tim Robinson batted and scored a century showed how mature he is. The wickets were falling on the other hand, but he carried the responsibility. So, he will be the one to watch out for.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh completely humiliated the Kiwi bowlers. He won't change his batting style, and until he is on the crease, it will be difficult for New Zealand to stay in the game.

NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Matt Henry had a decent game with two wickets. He bowls with different variations, which makes him difficult to face.

Australia: Josh Hazlewood bowled an excellent opening spell and put on the brakes. His spell helped his team to restrict the Kiwis early on.

New Zealand vs Australia Today’s Match Prediction: Australia have shown the difference between the two teams with the win in the first game. It looks very difficult for New Zealand to stop this Australian side. The batting strength is the major reason that Australia are favorites going into the second T20I. New Zealand needs to work better with the ball, or else it will be the same pattern that we saw in the first game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!