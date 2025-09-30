New Zealand vs Australia Prediction 1st T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction: New Zealand and Australia will battle it out to prove their dominance in T20 internationals.

Get ready for some high-octane action as two top sides are ready to lock horns in a three-match T20I series. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a few months away, this series will be a perfect opportunity to test the preparation for both New Zealand and Australia. This will begin with the first T20I on October 1 (Wednesday) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, starting at 11:45 AM IST.

Mitchell Marsh will have the responsibility to lead the Men in Yellow as they are coming off a good consecutive series at home. Unfortunately, Glenn Maxwell had to be ruled out due to a fractured forearm, and Josh Phillipe has replaced him. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis is back and will be in action. New Zealand have rested some of their key players, including captain Mitchell Santner. Hence, Michael Bracewell has been given the responsibility to lead the team.

NZ vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I

· Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs Australia: Head-to-Head: NZ (6) – AUS (13)

Australia have a clear edge over New Zealand when it comes to the T20I head-to-head scoreline. They have won 13 out of 19 games between the two, while New Zealand have won the remaining six.

NZ vs AUS: Pitch Report

The history suggests that Bay Oval has been a happy hunting ground for the batting sides. It has recorded some big scores in T20Is, and the average score here is around 160-165. The boundaries are short here, which makes it tough to contain the batters. But the overcast conditions might bring in more swing and seam for bowlers.

NZ vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NZ vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening shows a possibility of rain. The temperature will decline up to 15°C during the scheduled time with 67 percent humidity and 23 km/h wind speed.

NZ vs AUS: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W

Australia: W, W, W, L, W

New Zealand vs Australia: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: D. Conway, T. Seifert (wk), R. Ravindra, D. Mitchell, M. Chapman, M. Bracewell (c), Z. Foulkes, K. Jamieson, I. Sodhi, M. Henry, J. Duffy

Australia: T. Head, M. Marsh (c), M. Stoinis, M. Owen, T. David, M. Short, A. Carey (wk), S. Abbott, B. Dwarshuis, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Tim Seifert has been doing well at the international level and in franchise cricket. It is time for him to carry his form in this series.

Australia: The form and role of Travis Head will be crucial. He is someone who will play his game, which can put the Kiwi bowlers under immense pressure.

NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Ish Sodhi can slow down the pace, which can make things difficult for the batters. All Australian batters like pace on the ball, but Sodhi can be contrasting.

Australia: Adam Zampa has loads of experience and has bowled in all kinds of situations. He will be a difficult bowler for this inexperienced Kiwi side.

New Zealand vs Australia Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams are looking good on paper. But the results might depend on a few things. Both sides have an excellent pace attack, and the conditions to bowl in the first innings will be perfect. So, whoever wins the toss will have an upper hand. New Zealand are slightly better in the bowling unit.

But Australia have a formidable batting side. They have been playing with the same team without many changes for a while now. Hence, they can come out and deliver a good performance as a unit. That will give a slight edge to Australia before the game starts.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!