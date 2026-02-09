Netherlands vs Namibia Prediction, Match 10, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The action in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 shifts to Delhi as match no. 10 will feature a contest between Netherlands and Namibia. This contest will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 10 (Tuesday) at 11 AM IST. The Dutch are in action for the second time and will look to address the issue they had in their first game. They are in touching distance of beating Pakistan in the tournament's opener in Colombo.

Had Max O'Dowd taken the catch of Faheem Ashraf, the result would have been different. Nevertheless, Netherlands had several positives in their bowling unit. The batting still needs work. On the other hand, Namibia will be opening their campaign, and they would look to get points from the game. With two same-tier sides up against each other, a close contest is expected in Delhi.

NED vs NAM: Match Info.

· · Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· · Match : Netherlands vs Namibia, Match 10

· · Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· · Date: February 09, 2026 (Monday)

NED vs NAM: Head-to-Head: NED (0) – NAM (0)

A total of five games has taken place between these two sides in the shorter format. Netherlands have been victorious thrice as compared to one win for Namibia, but there is one washed-out game as well.

NED vs NAM: Pitch Report

The wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium is considered one of the best batting tracks in India. It is a batting paradise and a high-scoring venue. Fans are likely to witness a lot of sixes and boundaries. It is a chase venue, and bowlers will have a tough time on this wicket.

NED vs NAM: Live Streaming Details

· · TV : Star Sports Network

· · Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

NED vs NAM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Delhi suggests clear and sunny weather. The maximum temperature in the day will be 26°C, with a moderate wind speed of 5 km/h and 48 percent humidity.

NED vs NAM: Last Five Results

Namibia: W, W, W, L, W

Netherlands: W, L, L, NR, L

Netherlands vs Namibia: Predicted XIs:

Netherlands: M. Levitt, M. ODowd, De Leede, C. Ackermann, S. Edwards (c & wk), Z. Lion Cachet, L. van Beek, A. Dutt, R. van der Merwe, K. Klein, P. van Meekeren

Namibia: L. Steenkamp, J. Frylinck, G. Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, J. Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Z. Green (wk), R. Trumpelmann, B. Scholtz, B. Shikongo, M. Heingo, J. Brassell

NED vs NAM: Players to Watch out for

Namibia: Captain Gerhard Erasmus is a proven match-winner. He has been the top performer for Namibia, and being a captain, he is expected to do well as well.

Netherlands: Bas de Leede is the top performer for Netherlands. He adds a lot of value with bat and ball, which makes him an asset to this side.

Netherlands vs Namibia Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have been pretty strong at the second-tier level. Netherlands lost the first game, but they did well in the patches. Their batting still needs an improvement. Especially, their top order looks rusty in the first game. They are expected to come good in this game because their elimination is on the line.

Namibia have a strong batting unit, and most of their players are in good form in their top order. The bowling units for both sides are slightly weaker in the death overs. That will be the toss. The toss can make a little difference, because the chasing team will have an advantage. But Namibia will be favorites going into this game.

