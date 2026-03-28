Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction, Match 2, IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 had an incredible start with a high-scoring contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Get ready for an even bigger clash when the two teams' multiple titles will be up against each other. Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, will square off with Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time winner, in Mumbai.

This match will be live from Wankhede Stadium on March 29 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST. These two teams are probably the best in IPL history but have had a few ups and downs in recent seasons. But they will be keen to add another title in 2026. Hardik Pandya will lead the star-studded lineup, with Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Tilak Varma, and others.

Read More

But you can't take KKR lightly, who have three titles under their belt. They have suffered some serious injury concern and are struggling with the pace unit. With the inclusion of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, and Rahul Tripathi, they have an excellent batting unit.

MI vs KKR: Match Info.

· Tournament : Indian Premier League 2026

· Match : Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 2

· Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 29, 2026 (Sunday)

MI vs KKR: Head-to-Head: MI (24) – KKR (11)

There have been 35 exciting games between these two sides. Mumbai Indians have a dominating record with 24 victories, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to cross the line 11 times.

MI vs KKR: Pitch Report

In the last two T20Is played at Wankhede Stadium, the teams have scored 250+ in the first innings. That indicates how brilliant this venue is for the batting side. This is a six-hitting venue, where boundaries are short and top edges can fly over the line. The wicket is expected to be another belter, and chasing can be ideal here.

MI vs KKR: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar

MI vs KKR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Mumbai is excellent for a cricket match. The temperature will be around 28°C, with an expected humidity of 78 percent and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

MI vs KKR: Last Five Results

Mumbai Indians: L, W, L, W, L

Kolkata Knight Riders: W, W, L, NR, L

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Predicted XIs:

MI: Q. de Kock (wk), R. Sharma, S. Yadav, T. Verma, S. Rutherford, H. Pandya (c), S. Thakur, D. Chahar, A. Ghazanfar, T. Boult, J. Bumrah

KKR: F. Allen, S. Narine, C. Green, A. Raghuvanshi, A. Rahane (c), M. Pandey, R. Singh, V. Arora, U. Malik, B. Muzarabani, V. Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR: Players to Watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine is a proven match-winner for KKR over the years. Whenever he has done well, KKR also do well. That is the impact he has on this team, and they will hope that he can fire in this game.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya is currently the best pace-bowling all-rounder in T20 cricket. He wins games with bat and ball, which makes him an x-factor for any team.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today’s Match Prediction: If we look at the records between these two sides, MI have beaten KKR in two out of every three matches. Then, the record of KKR at Wankhede Stadium is poor, which is another area to look after. But if we look at the history of MI in the first game of the season, they have not won the opening game of a campaign since 2013.

Can they change it now and get a win? On paper, MI have an excellent lineup with several match-winners, who have proven themselves at the highest level. The strong core of Indian players is another big reason that MI are favorites to win this season as well. Mumbai Indians will start as favorites against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!