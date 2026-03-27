Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Prediction, Match 4, Pakistan Super League 2026

Get ready for another high-profile battle in the PSL 2026. The three-time winners, Islamabad United, are in search of their fourth trophy. Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan has the responsibility to lead the team to glory as they head into the 11th edition. The United finished last edition in third spot and missed a chance. They will start their season with a game against the 2021 winner, Multan Sultans.

This match will be live from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28 (Saturday) at 7:30 PM IST. The Sultans will see a change of captaincy after Mohammad Rizwan's exit. It will be Ashton Turner, who has won three BBL titles as captain, who will lead the Sultans. They have some prominent names, including Steve Smith, who became the costliest player in the PSL 2026. So, there will be a fair of T20 stars, and the action will be non-stop.

Read More

MUL vs ISL: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match 4

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 28, 2026 (Saturday)

MUL vs ISL: Head-to-Head: MUL (8) – ISL (10)

The upcoming contest will be the 19th meeting between these two former PSL champions. Islamabad United have managed to cross the line ten times, and Multan Sultans have been victorious 8 times.

MUL vs ISL: Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium is flat, and it offers good bounce for the batters. The wicket will settle down with time, and the batters can execute. big shots. So far, the team that has batted first has had more success here. The average score here should be around 175-185, and batters have more on this surface.

MUL vs ISL: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

MUL vs ISL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Lahore during the scheduled time will be cloudy with 64 percent humidity. The temperature will decline to 25°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

MUL vs ISL: Last Five Results

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, L, L

Islamabad United: L, L, W, L, L

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Predicted XIs:

MUL: S. Farhan (wk), S. Masood, S. Smith, A. Turner (c), J. Philippe, Md. Nawaz, Md. Shahzad, Md. Wasim Jr, S. Mirza, T. Shamsi, A. Iqbal

ISL: D. Conway, A. Gous (wk), M. Chapman, S. Khan (c), H. Ali, I. Wasim, F. Ashraf, Md. Hasnain, R. Gleeson, S. Irshad, M. Mumtaz

MUL vs ISL: Players to Watch out for

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan in the PSL is a proven match-winner. He bats in the top order and takes wickets. His recent stats at Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament were also pretty good.

Multan Sultans: Steve Smith will be making his PSL debut, and the experience he brings is world-class. He has been incredible in the BBL, and his new T20 avatar is very dangerous, which is why he has been paid big bucks. Hence, Smith is expected to fire in this game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams have similar weaknesses and strengths, which makes this game an exciting one. Multan Sultans have a strong core of batters, which gives them a clear edge. Then, they have a pretty decent spin attack with Nawaz and Shasmi. Having Wasim Jr. and Salman Mirza makes a good new-ball pace duo.

All in all, they are looking very good on paper with good balance. Islamabad United have a strong top order with Gous, Conway, and Chapman. Shadab, Faheem, and Imad are three good all-rounders. But the issue is their middle order with the bat, which is inexperienced. Then, their bowling unit is a little weaker than the latter. Hence, Multan Sultans are expected to win this contest.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!