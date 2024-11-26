MP Indian cricketers offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain participate in Bhasma Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketers Axar Patel, Ravi Bishoi, Rishabh Chauhan and others offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The cricketers also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba mahakal performed here on the occasion. They were spotted sitting together in the Nandi hall during the Arti and were engrossed in the devotion of Lord Mahakal.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood and then put up clothes. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

After the Aarti, the cricketers reached Baba Mahakal's Garbh gate, worshipped Baba Mahakal and sought blessings.

The cricketers said that they felt very good after praying Baba Mahakal and wished that may Baba Mahakal shower blessings on everyone.

"I felt very good, whenever I visit here, I offer prayers to Lord Mahakal. I visit here every year," Cricketer Axar Patel told ANI.

He further praised the priests and temple management on receiving warm hospitality to have darshan of Lord Mahakal.

"The priests here, who guide us during the darshan, provide us good treatment and help in having a peaceful worship. Jai Mahakal," he added. (ANI)