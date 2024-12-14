Mohammad Amir Retires from International Cricket: A New Era for Pakistan Cricket

New Delhi: A day after Imad Wasim announced his decision to re-retire from international cricket, Pakistan's experienced pacer Mohammad Amir announced his decision to retire from international cricket on Saturday.

The 32-year-old seamer took to social media to announce his "inevitable" decision after "careful consideration." Amir felt it is the right time to pass the baton to the next generation to elevate Pakistan's cricket.

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!" Amir wrote on X.

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love and support," he concluded.

Amir retired from all forms of international cricket in 2021 but reversed his decision earlier this year. He reversed his decision and made himself available for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The experienced quick's career was filled with controversies, especially when he was banned for five years between 2010 and 2015 due to spot-fixing charges.

During his career, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is. In red-ball cricket, Amir scythed 119 scalps, averaging 30.47. In the 50-over format, the left-armer bagged 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

In the shortest format of cricket, Amir managed to pick up 71 wickets while averaging 21.94. Overall, Amir picked up 271 international wickets in 159 matches across all formats.

Amir made his last appearance for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup during Men in Green's final game of the group stage against Ireland. He ended the tournament with seven wickets in four matches.

Notably, before Amir, his compatriot Imad Wasim also retired from international cricket. Imad took to social media to bid farewell to international cricket and wrote, "After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket."

"While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed thanked the duo for their services.

"On behalf of the PCB, I extend sincere gratitude to Amir and Imad for their services to Pakistan cricket and wish them the very best in their future endeavours," Syed said in a press release issued by the board. (ANI)