MNR vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 2, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

MNR vs SOB: Southern Brave lost the final of the 2024 season against Oval Invincibles.

Southern Brave were the first team to win the title in the inaugural season of The Hundred Men's Competition. They were very close to making it to two titles last season but suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final against the two-time winner Oval Invincibles. Now, the Brave will start the new season with a match against the two-time runners-up, Manchester Originals. This match will be telecasted live from Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The scheduled start is at 11 PM IST on Wednesday. These sides had a contrasting performance in 2024. One was needed in the second from the top, while the other was second from the bottom. After two consecutive final appearances, Manchester Originals finished the last season in seventh place. They only had one win in their kitty in the entire season. That was their worst ever performance in this tournament. They will be hoping for a turnaround this season.

MNR vs SOB: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Match 2

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 6, 2025 (Wednesday)

MNR vs SOB: Head-to-Head: MNR (2) – SOB (2)

These two have faced each other in five matches in the first four seasons. Manchester Originals and Southern Brave have been equally impressive with two wins each, while one game has been called off.

MNR vs SOB: Pitch Report

Old Trafford is a good batting venue with the pitch expected to be pretty flat initially, which might see some changes as the game goes on. Batting in the second innings will be slightly difficult. The score is expected to be around 150-155, with the overhead conditions playing their part for the seamers.

MNR vs SOB: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

MNR vs SOB: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Manchester will see overcast conditions with a maximum temperature going up to 18°C. The moderate speed of wind is expected to be around 11 kmph with an average humidity in excess of 55 percent.

MNR vs SOB: Predicted XIs:

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Thomas Aspinwall, Jos Buttler (wk). Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley. Noor Ahmad, George Garton, James Anderson

Southern Brave: Jason Roy, Finn Allen (wk), James Vince (Captain), Leus du Plooy. Hil Cartwright. James Coles, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills. Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs

MNR vs SOB: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Finn Allen (Vice captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler (Captain)

· Batters: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt

· All-rounders: James Coles, Lewis Gregory

· Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad

Dream11 Prediction: Two superb batting units will be up against each other, and both sides have been even whenever they have crossed paths. One side will have Salt, Buttler, and Klaasen, while the other will have Roy, Allen, and Vince. What more can you expect as a cricket fan?

This match will be a treat to watch. The weather conditions might be one thing to look at, as the batting in the second innings will be difficult. However, Manchester Originals look to have a great unit, and they have a wicket-taking option with the ball. That makes them a good choice to pick for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!