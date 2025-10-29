Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

New Delhi: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Agha was quite critical of his team’s performance in a 55-run loss to South Africa in the T20I series opener and pointed out that the team middel order failed to build partnerships.

Pakistan faced a 55-run defeat in the T20I series opener, with the Proteas taking a 1-0 lead. Chasing a target of 195, Pakistan was dismissed for 139 in 18.1 overs, hindered by a disciplined bowling effort from Corbin Bosch and George Linde. The loss highlighted Pakistan's ongoing challenge in forming meaningful partnerships, a point Agha focused on during the post-match presentation.

“We started well. We didn't start well when it comes to bowling but we pull things back. With the batting, we are losing too many wickets in the middle and we need to fix that and we need to make a quick turnaround from the previous time. I think we just need to do proper batting shift.

“We didn't start well with the ball, but we pulled things back. With the batting, we are losing wickets quickly, and we need to have a quick turnaround. We have to take singles and doubles and make partnerships and the partnerships are missing right now in the middle. If we have good partnerships, then we can chase these kinds of totals. But right now, we are just losing too many wickets in the middle and that's costing us a game as well,” he said.

Agha was also disappointed with his bowlers, saying that they didn’t do well in the powerplay. He noted that the wicket was one where, had they bowled on top of the off stump, it would’ve benefited them. However, he acknowledged that the bowlers failed to do so, which led to the visitors posting a big total.

“I think we didn't bowl well when it comes to powerplay. We didn't start it well, and I think it's the kind of wicket that if we had bowled right on top of the off stump, it would've been good enough. But we didn't bowl well. But we bowled really well when it comes to bowling in the middle overs and that's positive for us.”

The two teams now feature in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. The third and final T20I of the series will also be staged at the same venue on Saturday.

-- IANS