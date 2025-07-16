MID vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, South Group

MID vs SUR: A high-profile game is waiting for the fans in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025. Two former champions are scheduled to face each other in the North Group. Middlesex and Surrey will be up against each other in the upcoming clash, which is scheduled to take place at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday at 10:45 PM.

These sides are placed in different positions in the standings in the group. Surrey are second on the board, having won nine out of 12 matches. They have 36 points on the board and have seven wins in the last 8 games. A win here will give them a chance to battle for the top spot in the group.

But the situation of Middlesex is getting worse with every game. They are bottom from the last and have only three wins in 12 matches played so far. They are virtually eliminated, and even if they win this contest, it won't help their cause.

MID vs SUR: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Middlesex (MID) vs Surrey (SUR), South Group

· Venue: Lord's, London

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 16, 2025 (Wednesday)

MID vs SUR: Head-to-Head Stats: MID (13) – SUR (28)

Surrey have locked horns with Middlesex in 43 games in the T20 Blast history. Surrey have a great track record with 21 wins, Middlesex have 13 wins, and one match has been abandoned.

MID vs SUR: Pitch Report

Lord's Cricket Ground will be an even surface, which will be good for batting initially. It is a good scoring venue, and batters can enjoy batting here. This is the fourth and last game at this venue this season. Batting first has been a good choice here, and teams have done well while defending. The average score here in T20 is likely to be around 165-170.

MID vs SUR: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

MID vs SUR: Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates light rain with a 25 percent chance. The temperature is expected to be around 26°C with an average wind speed around 8 km/h, while the expected humidity is around 50 percent.

MID vs SUR: Predicted XIs:

Middlesex (MID): Leus du Plooy (captain), Kane Williamson, Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk). Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar, Noah Cornwell, Josh Little

Surrey (SUR): Will Jacks, Sam Curran (captain), Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Curran, Daniel Worral, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

MID vs SUR: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Stephen Eskinazi

· Batters: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Daniel Lawrence

· All-rounders: Sam Curran (Captain), Will Jacks (Vice Captain), Ryan Higgins. Luke Hollman, Tom Curran

· Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Tom Helm

Dream11 Prediction: Surrey have been playing in good form and have the winning momentum. They have a great record over Middlesex overall, and they have even beaten Middlesex in the ongoing tournament. Surrey have a number of players who have good experience playing at the international level.

That is also the reason that they do well here. Middlesex have struggled with their bowling, which has been the biggest problem for them. They need good contributions from their bowling unit, which is the only way they can challenge the in-form Surrey. However, with the current form and momentum, Surrey are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!