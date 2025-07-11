MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, South Group

MID vs GLO: The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2025 will bring an action-packed day with a total of 16 teams featuring in 8 different games. It is all set to begin with a match in the South Group, where the sixth-season winner, Middlesex, are all set to take on the current champion, Gloucestershire.

This contest will be held at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood, starting at 9:30 PM IST on July 11 (Friday). This game holds a lot of value for the survival of these two sides because they are currently struggling on the wrong side of the points table. With only two wins in 10 games, Middlesex are placed second from the bottom.

They are coming into this contest on the back of three straight defeats and are struggling to get over the line. Gloucestershire are one spot above them with four wins in a similar number of matches. They also lost their last game against Surrey. A win here can give important points, while losing means getting left behind in the race.

MID vs GLO: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Middlesex (MID) vs Gloucestershire (GLO), South Group

· Venue: Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood

· Time: 9:30 PM IST

· Date: July 11, 2025 (Friday)

MID vs GLO: Head-to-Head Stats: MID (4) – GLO (18)

Gloucestershire have an incredible record over Middlesex in the T20 Blast history. These two sides have come across each other 24 times in total. Gloucestershire have registered 18 wins as compared to four for Middlesex, while one game ended as a tie and one as a no result.

MID vs GLO: Pitch Report

This is the third and final game to be played in Northwood. The earlier two games ended in favor of the chasing side. This venue offers even assistance with good bounce and pace; there might be some subtle movement for the bowlers. However, the score to be ranging around 165-170 and chasing would be preferred.

MID vs GLO: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

MID vs GLO: Weather Report

The forecast predicts clear weather conditions with the temperature reaching 31°C. The expected wind speed is to be around 5 km/h with an average humidity of 30 to 35 percent.

MID vs GLO: Predicted XIs:

Middlesex: Kane Williamson, Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy (c), Max Holden, Ben Geddes, Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Zafar Gohar, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell

Gloucestershire: D Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Oliver Price, Charlesworth, David Payne, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale

MID vs GLO: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Stephen Eskinazi

· Batters: Kane Williamson (Vice Captain), Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor, Max Holden

· All-rounders: Darcy Short (Captain), Oliver Price, Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins

· Bowlers: David Payne, Tom Helm

Dream11 Prediction: This is the second game between the two sides this week. Earlier they faced each other on July 9, and Gloucestershire won that game by nine wickets. Middlesex are struggling with the form. They are not able to get consistent with the form of batters and bowlers.

Gloucestershire still have some good contributions from their players. The only thing to worry about is their bowling, which has leaked runs. If they can somehow contain the opposition batter, this could be a good game for them. But because of the mind-blowing record against Middlesex, Gloucestershire will start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!