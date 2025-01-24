Matthew Kuhnemann Returns to Australia Squad for Sri Lanka Tests After Thumb Recovery

Melbourne: Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was given a green signal for a two-match Test series after he has recovered after having surgery for his thumb injury, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Kuhnemann broke his right thumb last week during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash but currently, he has managed to bowl well in the nets during the practice sessions on Thursday. He will land in Sri Lanka

On Thursday at Allan Border Field, Kuhnemann faced dismissals from Heat and Queensland bowling coach Andy Bichel while bowling eight overs and batting. Under the supervision of Heat physio Adam Smith, he made a few catches while fielding.

Following a successful practice session in Brisbane on Thursday, Kuhnemann is optimistic about receiving clearance to join Australia's Test squad for their upcoming two-match series in Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner, a key figure in Australia's plans for the spin-friendly conditions of Galle, sustained the injury while playing for Brisbane Heat in their loss to the Hobart Hurricanes. Struck on the thumb during the game, Kuhnemann was rushed to the hospital by teammate Daniel Drew, where the dislocation was reset. Surgery the following morning involved the insertion of a pin into the fracture.

Despite the severity of the injury, Kuhnemann's recovery was swift. To protect his thumb during games, a custom-made plastic splint has been prepared, which Kuhnemann can wear without interfering with his performance.

Kuhnemann, who played three Tests in India in 2023, will be a contender for a spot in the XI for the first Test in Galle after recovering from the injury. His inclusion would provide Australia with a crucial left-arm orthodox option to complement Nathan Lyon, aligning with the selectors' strategy for the spin-heavy conditions in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Test series v Australia:

January 29 to February 2 - Galle.

February 6 to February 10 - Galle.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)