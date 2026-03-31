Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction, Match 5, IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last two seasons. KL Rahul led them in 2024, and then Rishabh Pant's entry into the team didn't help much. In fact, Pant himself struggled with the bat after earning a record-breaking contract of INR 27 crore in 2025. But the things have changed since then, and LSG will hope for a better show.

They will start their campaign with a home game against Delhi Capitals. This contest will be live from Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1 (Wednesday). with a scheduled start of 7:30 PM IST. LSG have a strong core of batters with Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh at the top.

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Most importantly, they have Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Anrich Nortje, who all can bowl over 140 kmph consistently. So, it will be tough for DC. However, the Capitals also have bankable batters like KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs, who will like the pace on the ball. That is where one can expect a thrilling game of cricket between these sides.

LSG vs DC: Match Info.

· Tournament : Indian Premier League 2026

· Match : Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 5

· Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : April 01, 2026 (Wednesday)

LSG vs DC: Head-to-Head: LSG (3) – DC (4)

The upcoming contest will be the 8th game between these two sides in the IPL. Delhi Capitals are marginally ahead with four wins as compared to three victories for Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs DC: Pitch Report

Ekana Stadium has a mixture of red and black soil, which keeps the surface firm for a long period. The bowlers can get good bounce and pace from the surface, and batters can also play the shots on the up. In the IPL, the average first-inning score here is 170+, and it is a good-scoring venue. With the possibility of dew in the second innings, chasing can be a good option.

LSG vs DC: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

LSG vs DC: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Lucknow shows humid conditions with 48 percent humidity. The expected temperature will be around 31°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

LSG vs DC: Last Five Results

Lucknow Super Giants: L, L, L, W, L

Delhi Capitals: L, NR, L, L, W

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Predicted XIs:

LSG: M. Marsh, A. Markram, R. Pant (c & wk), N. Pooran, A. Badoni, A. Samad, S. Ahmed, Md. Shami, A. Khan, A. Nortje, .M Yadav

DC: P. Shaw, KL Rahul (wk), P. Nissanka, N. Rana, T. Stubbs, A. Patel ©, D. Miller, A. Nabi, K. Yadav, L. Ngidi, M. Kumar

LSG vs DC: Players to Watch out for

Delhi Capitals: Captain Axar Patel will be the key player for DC. His ability to add value with bat and ball makes him an asset to this team.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram has been in incredible batting form and has scored runs consistently at the international level as well. He also had a great last season, and he will be the batter to watch out for.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction: LSG have an excellent top four and bottom four. But it will be about their middle order, which doesn't have much experience. On the other hand, DC have Stubbs and Miller in the middle, which adds a lot of value with the bat. But with the firepower of Pooran, Marsh, Pant, and Markram at the top, LSG will be hard to stop.

Without Mitchell Starc, it will be a little challenging for the DC bowling unit to contain the opposition. They have some decent bowlers, but the wicket might not allow much to work with. That is where it will be all about the batting strength. That is where LSG seem to have an edge. Hence, Lucknow Super Giants are in a slightly better position to win this game.

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