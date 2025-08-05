LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 1, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

LNS vs OVI: Oval Invincibles are ready to make a hat-trick of titles in the Hundred Men’s Competition

The much-awaited start of one of the exciting cricket competitions, The Hundred, is scheduled for Tuesday (August 5). Oval Invincibles have been the best in the last two seasons and are in to make a hat trick of the titles. That's what they will be eyeing as they lock horns with London Spirit in the opening game of the fifth season. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the opening game of the tournament.

London Spirit have changed their captain and given the responsibility to Kane Williamson. David Warner, Jamie Smith, Ashton Turner, and Keaton Jennings will do the job with the bat. Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, and Olly Stone will be the key bowlers. The defending champions under Sam Billings will be strengthened even more. The Curran brothers, with Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, and Donovan Ferreira, add the all-round skills to the lineup. They are certainly a team to beat this season.

LNS vs OVI: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Match 1

· Venue: Lord's, London

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 5, 2025 (Tuesday)

LNS vs OVI: Head-to-Head: LNS (1) – OVI (6)

The two-time champion Oval Invincibles have a great track record against the Spirit in this competition. There have been 8 encounters between the two. The Invincibles have six wins, and the Spirit have won it once, with one game having been called off.

LNS vs OVI: Pitch Report

Lord's Cricket Ground offers a well-balanced track that will be pretty good to bat on initially. However, as the game moves ahead, bowlers will be getting more help. Under light, the ball will do a bit more. The score here should be around 155-160, and the team batting first can crack a win.

LNS vs OVI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

LNS vs OVI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in London predicts overcast conditions or passing showers. The maximum temperature will go as high as 21°C with the average wind speed around 12 km/h, whereasthe humidity will be in excess of 50 percent.

LNS vs OVI: Predicted XIs:

London Spirit: Kane Williamson (C), KK Jennings, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Wayne Madsen, SR Dickson, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall. Luke Wood, Jafer Chohan, Ryan Higgins

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Miles Hammond, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran. Sam Billings (c & wk), Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, S. Mahmood. Jason Behrendorff, Zafar Gohar, NA Sowter

LNS vs OVI: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings

· Batters: Kane Williamson (Vice Captain), David Warner, Will Jacks

· All-rounders: Sam Curran (Captain), Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Ashton Turner

· Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Luke Wood

Dream11 Prediction: London Spirit have done a good job assembling a strong team. But they are slightly weaker in their batting unit. Kane Williamson and David Warner are big names, but can they perform well in this competition? That is where Oval Invincibles are great with their form.

They have a star-studded side and 5-6 players who are active in international cricket. Sam Curran and Will Jacks are two exciting all-rounders who have proved themselves time and time again and are in great form. Their combination is great, and the lineup they have will be one to watch out for. Hence, the defending champions are currently favorites to win this contest.

