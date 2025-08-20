LNS vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 22, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

LNS vs NOS: London Spirit can be knocked out if they lose the upcoming game against Northern Superchargers at Lord's.

The double header on Wednesday can make major changes to the points table in The Hundred Men's 2025 for Wednesday. All teams are eyeing to get as many points as possible here. London Spirit have not able to qualify for the knockout round in the last season, and it looks difficult for them in the ongoing season as well. They are seventh on the table and have three more games to go. The only option they have is to win all three matches.

That looks very difficult. They are gearing up to face Northern Superchargers in the upcoming game, starting at 11 PM at Lord's. The Superchargers also had a big defeat in their last game, but they are positioned well in third place. They can afford that defeat but will be looking to bounce back here. Their tournament has been pretty decent, and winning the upcoming game can put them back in the race for the next round.

LNS vs NOS: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Match 22

· Venue: Lord's, London

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 20, 2025 (Wednesday)

LNS vs NOS: Head-to-Head: NOS (2) – LNS (2)

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have always produced close encounters in the past. In four games, both sides have recorded two wins each, and the upcoming game will be the fifth time that these two will face each other.

LNS vs NOS: Pitch Report

Lord's is a great venue if you are a fast bowler. The slope here helps the pacers to get the ball to bounce unevenly some time. The pace is consistent in the wicket, and bowlers will also get good swing because of the overcast conditions. Batters can settle down and then play big shots. The average score ranges between 140 and 145.

LNS vs NOS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

LNS vs NOS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in London predicts overcast conditions with a chance of passing showers. The highest temperature is expected to be around 22°C with a moderate wind speed around 14 km/h, whereas the humidity is expected to reach 55 percent.

LNS vs NOS: Predicted XIs:

London Spirit XI: D. Warner, K. Williamson (c), O. Pope, J. Smith (wk), A. Turner, S. Dickson, L. Dawson, L. Wood, O. Stone, D. Worrall, R. Gleeson

Northern Superchargers XI: H. Brook (c), D. Malan, Z. Crawley, M. Pepper (wk), D. Miller, D. Lawrence, T. Lawes, M. Santner, M. Potts, A. Rashid, J. Duffy

LNS vs NOS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Michael Pepper, Jamie Smith

· Batters: Harry Brook, David Warner, Zak Crawley

· All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Liam Dawson

· Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts

Dream11 Prediction: It will be a game of nerve, as both teams will be under a lot of pressure. Especially London Spirit, who can be eliminated if they lose there. Meanwhile, the weather will permit the team that bowls first, with some advantage for fast bowlers. That can be another factor to look at while predicting a winner.

London Spirit have surrendered due to the poor bowling performances. They have a decent top order, but only David Warner can adjust to the conditions. Northern Superchargers have in-form players with the bat, and their bowlers are also consistently taking wickets. That makes them favorites to win the upcoming game at Lord's.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!