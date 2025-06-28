LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Match 26

LKK vs SS: There are three games left to play in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, which will decide the teams to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. The next game of the tournament will be played between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans. This contest will be live at 7:15 PM on Saturday (June 28).

The tournament has shifted to Dindigul, and all the remaining games, including the playoff matches and final, will be played at NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Lyca Kovai Kings, who have been the finalists of the last three seasons, have had a nightmare of a season. They are already out of the competition.

They are at the bottom of the ladder and will play their final game of this season. The inaugural season winner, Salem Spartans, have a chance here, but they need to win this game. If they lose, then their qualification will be very hard. As they have six points, a win will give them two more points, which will take them into the playoffs.

LKK vs SS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025

· Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, Match No. 26

· Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

· Time: 7:15 PM IST

· Date: June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

LKK vs SS: Head-to-Head Stats: LKK (3) – SS (1)

Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans have crossed paths four times in the TNPL before the coming game. Three matches have ended in favor of the Kovai Kings, while the Spartans have been successful only once.

LKK vs SS: Pitch Report

NPR College Ground is a brilliant batting venue. It has an average first-inning score of 158 and hosted a total of 70 TNPL games. 28 times, the team batting first has won, while the other 42 games have ended in favor of the chasing team. During evening games, there might be dew, which makes it difficult to defend totals, which is why bowling first can be a good option here.

LKK vs SS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

LKK vs SS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Dindigul predicts light rain with a 35 percent chance. We might see some rain breaks during the scheduled time. The temperature is likely to be around 31°C with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h and average humidity between 60 and 65 percent.

LKK vs SS: Predicted XIs (Announced):

Lyca Kovai Kings: Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Jitendra Kumar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), K Vishal Vaidhya, Andre Siddarth, Guru Raghavendran, M Siddharth, P Bhuvaneswaran, R Divakar, Jhatavedh Subramanyan

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek (c), Hari Nishanth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, M Mohammed, Dev Rahul, Rahil Shah

LKK vs SS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: S Lokeshwar, R Kavin

· Batters: Nidish Rajagopal, Baby Sachin, Andre Siddharth

· All-rounders: M Mohammed (Vice Captain), Shahrukh Khan (Captain), Sunny Sandhu

· Bowlers: M Poiyamozhi, P Bhuvaneswaran

Dream11 Prediction: Not many predicted the downfall of Lyca Kovai Kings. They played the finals of the last three seasons, wining two of them, and here they became the first team to be knocked out. Now, they have nothing to lose, and they can play freely without any pressure.

That is where Salem Spartans need to play well, because they will be under immense pressure and can panic in decision-making. The Spartans are coming off three consecutive defeats and are struggling. Even the head-to-head record favors the Kovai Kings, and they are favorites for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!