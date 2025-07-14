The Indian Premier League has shown the path to many cricket boards to introduce their own cricket team based on the franchise model. One such league was introduced in 2023 by American Cricket Enterprises, known as Major League Cricket.

It has hosted three editions so far and has become one of the top leagues in the world. Just like the other leagues, it also offers great money to the top T20 stars to play in the tournament. It started with six teams; most of them were from the IPL.

The teams to participate in the tournament are Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. This tournament has hosted three editions successfully, and fans have loved the MLC action. The third edition ended most recently. Here we will talk about the list of winners for Major League Cricket (MLC).

List of winners for Major League Cricket (MLC) – 2023 to 2025

1. MI New York - 2023 Champion

The first edition had six teams participating in the tournament, which had 19 matches. It was played in round-robin format following the playoffs round. Keiron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran led MI to lift the title. MINY didn't have a good performance, and they luckily qualified for the playoffs on the basis of the NRR, finishing fourth on the table.

The Eliminator saw MINY and Washington Freedom producing a close contest, which MI New York won by 16 runs. In the Challenger round, they beat Texas Super Kings by six wickets to make it to the final. Pooran, who was the stand-in captain, slammed a 55-ball 137 in the final, beating Seattle Orcas to take his team to lift the trophy. Pooran (388 runs) and Trent Boult (22 wickets) were the top performers in the season.

2. Washington Freedom - 2024 Champion

The second edition was even bigger after the success of the first edition. This season had 25 games, and the tournament saw some new faces in the competition. Washington Freedom went on to lift the title under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Washington Freedom were at the top of the group round. They only lost one game in the group stage and made it to the qualifier.

In the Qualifier round, they faced San Francisco Unicorns, and Travis Head's unbeaten 77 off 44 helped them to win by seven wickets. In the final, the Freedom faced the Unicorns once again. This time, captain Steve Smith (88 off 52) led his team to win by 96 runs and lift the title to become the champions. Travis Head helped the Freedom to win the title, and he won the Player of the Series award.

1. MI New York - 2025 Champion

The Mumbai Indians franchise has been among the most successful franchises across the leagues. MINY had yet another title in 2025. Nicholas Pooran led the MI New York to win the second title in just three seasons after a disastrous start.

MINY were at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven games at one stage. They were almost knocked out. But they had some good games at the end of the league stage, and they made it to the playoffs on the basis of better NRR. But then MINY never looked back. They beat San Francisco Unicorns in the Eliminator by 2 wickets.

In the Challenger round, they faced Texas Super Kings and managed a 7-wicket win, with Keiron Pollard scoring an unbeaten 52 off 36. The final was even closer; Rushil Ugarkar helped the team to beat Washington Freedom by just five runs and win their second MLC title.