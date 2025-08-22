List of Asia Cup Winners (1984-2025)

Cricket is the most followed sport in the Indian subcontinent. A total of 25 countries are involved in this sport in Asia. To operate the cricketing activities smoothly in the subcontinent, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was founded in 1983, and it introduced the Asia Cup to promote this sport.

Since then, this tournament has taken giant strides and is now Asia's premier cricket competition, featuring the top sides like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others. A total of 16 Asian teams have featured in this competition, which has hosted 16 editions successfully.

Earlier this tournament was played in ODI format, but with the increasing demand of T20I cricket, it saw its first T20I edition in 2016. With 8 Asia Cup titles, India have been the most successful team, and Sri Lanka have six titles as well. Below, we will talk about the list of winners for the Asia Cup from the first edition to the latest.

List of Winners for Asia Cup (1984-2025)

Season Winner Runner-up Format Hosts 1984 India Sri Lanka ODI UAE 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan ODI Sri Lanka 1988 India Sri Lanka ODI Bangladesh 1990-91 India Sri Lanka ODI India 1995 India Sri Lanka ODI UAE 1997 Sri Lanka India ODI Sri Lanka 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka ODI Bangladesh 2004 Sri Lanka India ODI Sri Lanka 2008 Sri Lanka India ODI Pakistan 2010 India Sri Lanka ODI Sri Lanka 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh ODI Bangladesh 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan ODI Bangladesh 2016 India Bangladesh T20I Bangladesh 2018 India Bangladesh ODI UAE 2022 Sri Lanka Pakistan T20I Sri Lanka 2023 India Sri Lanka ODI Pakistan/Sri Lanka

1984 - India

The inaugural edition took place in 1984 and was hosted by the United Arab Emirates, with three teams taking part in it. All three teams played two games each, and India finished the table at the top. They won the first edition of the Asia Cup, beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Surinder Khanna (107 runs) and Ravi Shastri (4 wickets) were the stars for India.

1986 - Sri Lanka

In the second edition, India pulled out because of the tensions with Sri Lanka. Then, it was Bangladesh that replaced them, and it was a three-team tournament. The tournament saw all three teams playing two games each, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan made it to the final. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the championship under Duleep Mendis.

1988 - India

The third edition was played in Bangladesh in 1988. India rejoined the competition and went on to lift their second title. All teams played three group matches, and India and Sri Lanka made it to the final. Dilip Vengasarkar led India to a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the final. Star batter Navjot Singh Sidhu was named Man of the Tournament.

1990-91 - India

India continued their domination even in the fourth edition, which was played in India. Pakistan opted out of this season because of the border tensions with India, and three teams played this season. India and Sri Lanka made it to another final, and India beat them by 7 wickets to win their third Asia Cup title.

1995 - India

In 1995, the UAE hosted the fifth edition, which had four teams. On the basis of better NRR, India and Sri Lanka made it to the final, surpassing Pakistan. In the final, captain Mohammad Azharuddin slammed an unbeaten 90 to take India to an 8-wicket win. Navjot Singh was named Player of the Tournament.

1997 - Sri Lanka

The next edition was played in Sri Lanka, and the home team stunned India to lift their second title. It was a four-team tournament, and Sri Lanka ended the tournament undefeated. They beat India in the final by 8 wickets to win the championship. Captain Arjuna Ranatunga (272) scored the most runs and won the Player of the Tournament award.

2000 - Pakistan

Pakistan had their first success in this tournament in 2000 in Bangladesh. Under Moin Khan, they won their maiden title. This was the first time India couldn't qualify for the final. Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in the final, and the Men in Green bagged a 39-run win to lift their maiden Asia Cup title. Yousuf Youhana (295 runs) and Abdul Razzaq (8 wickets) were the key contributors for Pakistan.

2004 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka hosted the 8th edition, which saw two more teams, Hong Kong and UAE, also join the competition. It was played in two groups of three teams each. India and Sri Lanka once again were in the final. Sri Lanka edged past India in a low-scoring final by 25 runs under Marvan Atapattu and lifted their third title overall. Sanath Jayasuriya ended up with the Player of the Tournament award.

2008 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka lifted their fourth title in 2008, which was hosted in Pakistan. It was a six-team competition played in round-robin and knockout format. After qualifying from their respective groups, Sri Lanka and India qualified for the final. Sri Lanka humiliated India in the final by 100 runs, where Ajanta Mendis recorded the best Asia Cup figures of 6/13.

2010 - India

After a wait of four editions, India finally added their fifth title in the 2010 Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka. After two previous seasons with six teams, this edition had four teams only. Sri Lanka and India finished the league stage in the top two positions and played in the final. In the final, India outpowered Sri Lanka by 81 runs to win their fifth title overall.

2012 - Pakistan

Bangladesh hosted the 11th edition of the Asia Cup in 2012. This was a four-team tournament and was the first time when neither India nor Sri Lanka made it to the final. The final was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Pakistan won a thriller by just two runs to win their second title. This win came under Misbah-ul-Haq. This is also the same season when Virat Kohli played an iconic 183-run knock against Pakistan.

2014 - Sri Lanka

The 12th season took place in Bangladesh in 2014. Afghanistan made their Asia Cup debut with this season. Sri Lanka finished no. 1 and Pakistan at no. 2, and they played the final. Under the captaincy of Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final to win their fifth title overall. Lahiru Thirimanne slammed a century in the final and scored the most runs to win the Player of the Tournament award.

2016 - India

In 2016, the first time the Asia Cup was played in T20I format. It had five teams in it as the UAE replaced Afghanistan, and it was played in Bangladesh. India were at the top, and Bangladesh finished second in the group. Both teams met in the final, and India recorded an 8-wicket win to lift their sixth Asia Cup title overall. This win came under MS Dhoni.

2018 - India

India added their seventh title overall when they won the 14th edition held in the UAE. This was played in ODI format; Rohit Sharma was the winning captain. Hong Kong and Afghanistan also participated in this competition. India and Bangladesh qualified from their group and finished the Super Four in the top two positions. In the final, India beat Bangladesh with a close margin of 3 wickets to win their seventh title overall.

2022 - Sri Lanka

The 15th edition in 2022 was played in the T20I format in the UAE. Hong Kong was the associate team in the tournament. India and Pakistan qualified from Group A, and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka qualified from Group B. Sri Lanka and Pakistan did well and played the final, where Sri Lanka, under Dasun Shanaka, beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth title.

2023 - India

The 16th edition was played in ODI and was co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma led India to their 8th title overall. This tournament saw Nepal making their debut. The final was played between India and Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs and India won the final by ten wickets to add the title to their kitty.