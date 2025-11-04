List of All ICC Women's World Cup Winners

Winning a World Cup is the biggest achievement in any sport, because this is a pinnacle moment in any sport. Similarly, the Women's Cricket World Cup, which came into existence in 1973, is considered the biggest and most honored championship in women's cricket.

So far, 13 editions have been played successfully since 1973, and four different teams have had the glory of lifting the title once or multiple times. A total of 16 teams have featured in one or multiple editions of the Women's World Cup.

This article will feature the complete list of champions for all ICC Women's World Cup editions, from the first to the latest one in 2025.

List of Champions for the ICC Women's World Cup (1973 to 2025)

1. England - 1973

The 1973 Women's World Cup was the first edition of this championship, which began with seven teams in England. In that era, an ODI game used to have 60 overs per inning. The tournament didn't have any knockout round, and the championship was won by finishing at the top of the points table. The last game featured Australia against England, where Enid Bakewell's 118 with the bat and 2/28 with the ball helped them win the championship. Rachael Heyhoe Flint was the winning captain.

2. Australia - 1978

India hosted the Women's World Cup 1978, which was played between four teams. India made their debut in this tournament, which was played in a similar format to the first edition. Under Margaret Jennings, Australia and England faced the group stage at the top. They played the final at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, where Sharon Tredrea (4/25) and Margaret Jennings (57* runs) helped Australia win the championship.

3. Australia - 1982

New Zealand hosted the third edition of the Women's World Cup in 1982 with five participants. This tournament saw Australia defending their title under Sharon Tredrea. For the third time in a row, England and Australia made it to the final of the tournament, which was played at Lancaster Park. Lyn Fullston (2/20 in 12 overs) and Jen Jacobs (37 off 45) helped Australia win the final by 3 wickets and lift the title.

4. Australia - 1988

Before men's cricket, Australia made the hat-trick of World Cup titles in women's cricket. The 1988 tournament was held in Australia, and Sharon Tredrea took her team to another title, which was the first at home for Australia. After finishing the group stage at the top, Australia and England qualified for the fourth successive final. Once again, the story was similar, as Australia beat them by 8 wickets to win their third successive title.

5. England - 1993

Australia's streak was broken by England in 1993 at home, when Karen Smithies took the English team to their second Women's World Cup win. This tournament had 8 teams, and this was the first time where Australia didn't make it to the final. The final was played between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground, where Gillian Smith (3/29) helped England defend the score of 195 and win the title.

6. Australia - 1997

After a little tumble in the 1993 edition, Australia bounced back strongly and won the 1997 Women's World Cup in India under Belinda Clark. This was the first and only time when more than ten teams participated in the competition. Australia and New Zealand won their semifinals and made it to the final. In the final, Australia proved to be too good for New Zealand, winning it by 5 wickets to win their fourth title.

7. New Zealand - 2000

Finally, the seventh edition saw a new champion being crowned when Emily Drumm took New Zealand over the line in a dramatic final. The tournament was back with an 8-team format, and New Zealand and Australia were two finalists. This was the third consecutive final appearance for the White Ferns. But this time, they were determined. Though the start was not good, and they only scored 184 runs in the final at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. But a spirited bowling performance helped New Zealand bowl Australia out for just 180 runs, winning the title by just four runs.

8. Australia - 2005

After losing the final to New Zealand, Australia came back hard and won the Women's World Cup 2005 under Belinda Clark. This tournament was held in South Africa, and it was the first time that India made it to the final at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Karen Rolton's unbeaten century (107* off 128) helped Australia post 215/4 in the final. India never reached the target and suffered a heartbreak by 98 runs.

9. England - 2009

Charlotte Edwards led England to their third title, but unlike the other two championships, England won it on away soil. This edition was hosted in Australia, and the hosts didn't make it to the final. The final was played between England and New Zealand, and it ended as the repeat of the 1993 edition's final. England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets while chasing 167 and lifted their third championship.

10. Australia - 2013

India hosted the Women's World Cup 2013, which had 8 participating teams. Jodie Fields led Australia to their sixth title. West Indies and Australia made it to the final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, which ended in a one-sided result. Australia thrashed West Indies by 114 runs to lift the trophy.

11. England - 2017

The 11th season of the ICC Women's World Cup was hosted in England and Wales in 2017 with 8 participants. Heather Knight led the hosts to win their fourth title. England topped the league stage and beat South Africa to make it to the final at Lord's. On the other hand, India made it to their second final under Mithali Raj. This was a nail-biting final where India were favorites to win at one stage. Chasing the score of 229 runs, India had it under control at 191/3 in 42.4 overs. But they lost their seven wickets for 38 runs, courtesy of Anya Shrubsole’s incredible spell of 6/46, which took England to a 9-run win and India to another heartbreak.

12. Australia - 2022

A record seventh Women's World Cup title for Australia came in 2022 under Meg Lanning. This tournament had 8 participating teams, and the tournament was played in South Africa. Alyssa Healy's 129 off 107 in the semifinal helped Australia beat West Indies by 157 runs. She didn't stop there. In the final at Lord's, she slammed 170 off 138 balls and helped Australia win it by 71 runs to lift the title.

13. India - 2025

After two major heartbreaks, India finally had their hands on the trophy at the Women's World Cup at home in 2025. It was a roller-coaster ride for them, where at one stage, they were struggling to make it to the semis. India lost three consecutive group matches against South Africa, Australia, and England, which hurt their chances. But they regrouped and won crucial games to qualify for the semis. But they had their biggest opponent in Australia waiting in the semifinal.

Australia gave India an uphill task of 338 to chase in the semis. Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took India over the line. In the final in Navi Mumbai, India surpassed South Africa to create history. This was their first ICC Women's World Cup title, and India's Women became the first Asian and only fourth overall side to do it.