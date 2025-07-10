LEI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, North Group

LEI vs NOR: Two former champions will collide in the upcoming game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2025.. The three-time champion Leicestershire and the two-time champion Northamptonshire will be in action in the North Group. This is the first game to be played on Thursday, starting at 11 PM IST at Grace Road, Leicester.

These two sides have had a tough first half of the competition and are in the middle of the table. Leicestershire are in fifth place with 20 points and are coming into this game on the back of consecutive defeats. They need to break this streak, or else they will drop further down the table.

Northamptonshire are one place above them with 24 points. They have also lost their last four games, which has pushed them down from the top. These four points are very important at this stage because the tournament is approaching the knockout round, and every win will count from here on.

LEI vs NOR: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Leicestershire (LEI) vs Northamptonshire (NOR), North Group

· Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 10, 2025 (Thursday)

LEI vs NOR: Head-to-Head Stats: LEI (9) – NOR (14)

Leicestershire and Northamptonshire have been up against each other 24 times overall. Northamptonshire have been victorious 14 times as compared to nine wins for Leicestershire, while one game has ended without a result.

LEI vs NOR: Pitch Report

Grace Road offers an even surface for a T20 game. It has early movement with the new ball, but the pace and bounce make it pretty good for shot making. The surface here has flattened out in recent years, making it a good batting wicket. Five games have been played here this season, and all five have been won batting second.

LEI vs NOR: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

LEI vs NOR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Leicester is likely to be cloudy with the temperature going to 27°C. The humidity is expected to be around 33 percent with an average wind speed of 5 km/h.

LEI vs NOR: Predicted XIs:

Leicestershire: Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Louis Kimber (c), Ben Cox (wk), Logan van Beek, Liam Trevaskis, Sam Wood, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull

Northamptonshire: Tim Robinson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Lewis McManus (wk), Saif Zaib, George Bartlett, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw

LEI vs NOR: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ben Cox

· Batters: Louis Kimber, Ravi Bopara, Rishi Patel, Solomon Budinger, Justin Broad

· All-rounders: David Willey (Vice Captain), Logan van Beek (Captain), Rehan Ahmed

· Bowlers: Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw

Dream11 Prediction: These two sides have not enjoyed the recent results and have failed to do well under pressure. That has put them in a must-win situation here. These two sides are coming off consecutive defeats and need a win. They have done well in some games, but the problem is the batting.

Leicestershire will play at home, so that will be one thing in their favor, and they can use the home conditions. But their record against Northamptonshire is not great, and they have struggled generally against them. Hence, we back Northamptonshire for this win.

