LAS vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 17

LAS vs WAS: The defending champion, Washington Freedom, have been on a roll with four consecutive wins. They are eyeing a place in the playoffs and are just a couple of wins away from that. The reigning champions are all set to feature in the next game of the MLC 2025. They will take on Los Angeles Knight Riders.

This contest has a scheduled start of 5:30 AM IST on Friday (June 27) at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Washington Freedom have already beaten the Knight Riders once this season by a massive 113 runs. That was a dominating win, and they will be keen to replicate that performance in this game as well.

The Knight Riders are left with no choice but to win this game. After five matches, they have only two points, and if they want to qualify, they need to win all of their remaining matches from this point. A defeat tonight can end the tournament for them.

LAS vs WAS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom, Match 17

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: June 27, 2025 (Friday)

LAS vs WAS: Head-to-Head Stats: LAS (0) – WAS (3)

These two teams have played a total of three matches in the Major League Cricket. Washington Freedom have won all three games so far and Los Angeles Knight Riders are searching for their first win in this head-to-head contest.

LAS vs WAS: Pitch Report

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, is a favorable venue for the batting side. The surface offers very little help to the bowlers, and there is not much to exploit either with the old balls. In T20s, this venue has seen some big totals scored and chased as well. However, the team that bats first has a better win ratio at this venue.

LAS vs WAS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

LAS vs WAS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Dallas suggests partly cloudy weather with a 15 percent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach up to 31°C with an average wind speed of 16 km/h. Meanwhile, the predicted humidity is likely to hover between 55 and 60 percent.

LAS vs WAS: Predicted XIs (Announced):

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Andries Gous (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell (c),Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Matthew Forde, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar

LAS vs WAS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Unmukt Chand, Andries Gous

· Batters: Glenn Maxwell, Saif Badar

· All-rounders: Andre Russell (Vice Captain), Mitchell Owen (Captain), Jack Edwards, Rachin Ravindra, Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Dream11 Prediction: The form of these two teams is totally different. Los Angeles Knight Riders have finished the first two seasons in the bottom half, and their current form is also not different. They lost their last game by a big margin, and their batting is a big worry for them.

The bowling is still doing fine, but it is about finding runs from the batters. Washington Freedom have utilized their resources pretty well. Mitchell Owen and Jack Edwards are in great form, and runs from Glenn Maxwell have put them in front. That is where Washington Freedom are likely to win this game.

