LAS vs SEA Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 20

LAS vs SEA: Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders are at the bottom of the points table.

LAS vs SEA: The action will be double, as Major League Cricket 2025 will host two thrilling encounters on Saturday. These two games are very important for the playoffs race. The second game of the day will be between two teams who are at the bottom of the ladder.

Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders are all set to feature in this do-or-die contest. This match will be live from Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and has a scheduled time of 5:30 AM IST on June 29. The situation of these two teams is pretty similar on the board.

Los Angeles Knight Riders have played six matches and have a solitary win under their belts. Similarly, Seattle Orcas have finally opened their account with a last-ball win over MI New York in their last game. The team that loses here might not be able to come back in the playoff race.

LAS vs SEA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders (WAS) vs Seattle Orcas (SF), Match 20

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

LAS vs SEA: Head-to-Head Stats: LAS (2) – SEA (1)

Los Angeles Knight Riders have been involved in three games against Seattle Orcas in the MLC. The Knight Riders have come out victorious twice, and one victory has gone in favor of the Orcas.

LAS vs SEA: Pitch Report

It has been a brilliant batting wicket at Grand Prairie Stadium. The last match saw the highest MLC total chased down by Seattle Orcas. The boundaries are not big, and the ball flies over the boundary line quite often. This is a good venue to chase any total, which is why chasing can be a good option here.

LAS vs SEA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

LAS vs SEA: Weather Report

The temperature on Saturday evening in Dallas will decline to 30°C and the humidity will be hovering between 60 and 65 percent. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 10 km/h during the scheduled time of the game.

LAS vs SEA: Predicted XIs:

LA Knight Riders: Andre Fletcher (wk), Unmukt Chand, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Matt Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Tanveer Sangha, Ali Khan

Seattle Orcas: Josh Brown, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza (c), Aaron Jones, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerald Coetzee, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Ganoon

LAS vs SEA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Andre Fletcher, Heinrich Klaasen, Unmukt Chand

· Batter: Shimron Hetmyer

· All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Kyle Mayers (Captain), Jason Holder, Andre Russell (Vice Captain), Harmeet Singh

· Bowlers: Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gerald Coetzee

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams had a last-ball finish in their respective matches. The only difference is that Seattle Orcas won with a six off the last ball, while the Los Angeles Knight Riders lost their last game. That is where the two teams have different momentum going into this game.

These teams are struggling at the moment, but the last game won by the Orcas must have given them a lot of confidence. They recorded the highest MLC chase ever, which is why they will be favorites at the start of this game.

