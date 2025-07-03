LAS vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 24

LAS vs NY: The team to lose this game will be eliminated from the MLC 2025.

LAS vs NY: Only one spot is up for grabs in the playoffs of the third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC 2025). Three teams are fighting for that position. The next match will bring two teams up against each other who are on the verge of elimination. Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on MI New York.

Match no. 24 will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Friday (July 4) at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. These two sides are at the bottom of the table with two points. They have similar numbers on the board as of now.

These sides have played seven games each and have only one win. MI New York have lost their last four straight games, and the Knight Riders have lost their last three games. These two well-known franchises have struggled so far. But this match will end the hopes for one of these two, which makes this game even more important for the two teams.

LAS vs NY: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: MI New York (NY) vs Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAS), Match 24

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 04, 2025 (Friday)

LAS vs NY: Head-to-Head Stats: LAS (0) – NY (2)

These two MLC sides have been up against each other thrice so far. MI New York have been victorious two times, while one match has been called off. Los Angeles Knight Riders have not won any game against the Freedom.

LAS vs NY: Pitch Report

In the matches played this season at this venue, it has been seen that the batters have enjoyed the conditions very well. The ball comes nicely to hit, and boundaries are not big enough to contain the batters. The bounce is also good, which makes it difficult for spinners to get a turn from the surface. Overall, it is a high-scoring venue, and the ground has already seen a lot of sixes and fours.

LAS vs NY: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

LAS vs NY: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts continuous rain on Thursday in Lauderhill, Florida, with precipitation of 30 to 35 percent. The maximum temperature on a day will reach up to 27°C with a moderate wind speed around 6 km/h. Meanwhile, the expected humidity will be in excess of 80 percent.

LAS vs NY: Predicted XIs:

MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard. Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Tajinder Dhillon, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand (wk), Sherfane Rutherford. Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Tanveer Sangha

LAS vs NY: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Unmukt Chand, Quinton de Kock

· Batters: Kieron Pollard, Monank Patel

· All-rounders: Andre Russel (Captain), Tajinder Singh, Michael Bracewell (Vice Captain), Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Shadley van Schalwyk, Tanveer Sangha

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are struggling with form and consistency. The big reason is that their big names are not performing to their full potential. Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, and Trent Boult have had a poor season, while Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine have struggled for the Knight Riders.

The team that will make fewer mistakes will get to the end. That's what matters in this game. However, MI New York have still shown some good form and will be favorites to get a win here, as they have a stronger unit in both departments than the Knight Riders.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!