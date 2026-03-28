Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Prediction, Match 6, PSL 2026

The reigning champion, Lahore Qalandars, had a dominating start to their title defense. They embarrassed debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs to earn their first win of the season. That big win helped them to move to the top of the leaderboard. Shaheen Afridi and co. will have the challenge to replicate the success of the first game into their second game. They are scheduled to face Karachi Kings in Lahore next.

This match will be live from Gaddafi Stadium on March 29 (Sunday), starting at 7:30 PM IST. There were plenty of good performances from the Qalandars, and they executed most of their plans. Karachi Kings also had a great win to start the PSL 2026. They beat Quetta Gladiators in a close contest. But they still have to work on their bowling in the powerplay and at death, which was below-average in the first game. But they will be ready for this big challenge.

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LAH vs KAR: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match 6

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 29, 2026 (Sunday)

LAH vs KAR: Head-to-Head: LAH (7) – KAR (14)

The upcoming contest will be the 23rd meeting between these two former champions in the PSL. Karachi Kings have managed to win 14 matches, Lahore Qalandars have bagged seven wins, and one match has been called off.

LAH vs KAR: Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium is batting-friendly, which has very minimal help for the bowlers. The boundaries are kept shorter, and the fast outfield makes it tough for the bowling side. This venue also has good bounce with pace, which lets the batters play their shots trusting the bounce. This is a high-scoring venue, where teams have also chased big totals.

LAH vs KAR: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

LAH vs KAR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Lahore will be cloudy with 47 percent humidity. The temperature will go down to 27°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

LAH vs KAR: Last Five Results

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, W

Karachi Kings: W, W, L, L, W

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Predicted XIs:

LAH: F. Zaman, Md. Naeem, A. Shafique, S. Raza, P. Hossain Emon, H. Khan (wk), S. Afridi (c), A. Ali, H. Rauf, M. Rahman, U. Shah

KAR: D. Warner (c), Md. Waseem, S. Baig, S. Agha, M. Ali, A. Khan (wk), K. Shah, H. Ali, S. Aziz, A. Zampa, M. Hamza

LAH vs KAR: Players to Watch out for

Karachi Kings: Moeen Ali also brings his experience with all-around ability to the table. He won his team the first game, and he will be looking to produce something similar in this game as well.

Lahore Qalandars: Sikandar Raza is among the top players in the PSL 2026. He showed that in the first game with his all-round display. Hence, he will be a crucial guy for the Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams showed some glimpses of the combination they have opted for. Karachi Kings have a strong core of overseas players, which will be the thing to watch out for. Warner and Moeen will still be the key for them with the bat. Because if they don't fire, the Kings will be under a lot of pressure.

On the other hand, they are facing probably the best bowling unit of the PSL. Having Shaheen, Haris, Rishad, Raza, and Mustafizur is a dream for any franchise. That is why the Lahore Qalandars have been so successful in recent years. As a result, the defending champion will start this game as favorites.

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