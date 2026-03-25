Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Prediction, Match 1, Pakistan Super League 2026

Lahore Qalandars made history when they beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the last edition and won their third PSL title. Now, Shaheen Afridi and his men will put their title on the line in the 11th edition. The PSL 2026 will welcome two more franchises, and it will be more competitive this time around. However, the PSL 2026 has been hit with some unexpected factors, and it will be played across only two venues in Pakistan instead of six.

The fans are also not allowed, and it will be played behind closed doors. The defending champion will square off with Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are making their debut this season. This contest will be live from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26 (Thursday) at 7:30 PM IST. Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed as the captain of the Kingsmen. They will be eager to start their campaign with a win, whereas Lahore Qalandars will aim for their first points from this game.

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LAH vs HYK: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, Match 1

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 26, 2026 (Thursday)

LAH vs HYK: Head-to-Head: LAH (0) – HYK (0)

This is the first-ever meeting between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL.

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium is good for batting. This wicket has flattened in recent years, and it has favored the batters more. There will be some assistance when the ball is new, but not much later on. Spinners will get some grip. But overall, the wicket is good for batting, and batting second will be a good option here.

LAH vs HYK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

LAH vs HYK: Weather Report

The weather forecast in Lahore for the scheduled time on Thursday evening will be cloudy. The temperature is likely to be around 27°C, with a moderate wind speed of 6 km/h and 39 percent humidity.

LAH vs HYK: Last Five Results

Lahore Qalandars: L, W, W, W, W

Hyderabad Kingsmen: N/A

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Predicted XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: F. Zaman, A. Shafique, H. Khan (wk), S. Raza, H. Talat, A. Ali, D. Wellalage, S. Shah Afridi (c), H. Rauf, U. Mir, M. Rahman

Hyderabad Kingsmen: S. Khan, M. Sadaqat, S. Ayub, M. Labuschagne ©, U. Khan (wk), I. Khan, H. Khan, R. Meredith, Md. Ali, M. Theekshana, A. Javed

LAH vs HYK: Players to Watch out for

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub is the face of Hyderabad Kingsmen. He is Pakistan's premier player in all three formats and is the future captain for this team. He has been brilliant with the ball and can damage any team with the bat as well.

Lahore Qalandars: Sikandar Raza is probably the most impactful player for Lahore Qalandars because of his ability to contribute with bat and ball. He has been in good form and has excellent numbers for this team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Today’s Match Prediction: Lahore Qalandars have an excellent squad with most of those players, who have been playing together for a few seasons now. They know each other and have won many games together. That is very important when you play the first game of any tournament. Hyderabad Kingsmen might miss this, as this is their first game in the PSL.

Some of their players have never played together. So, it will be a different challenge for them. Additionally, they have failed to grab big names for this team. That can come into play on the field. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have a settled unit with various match-winners. Hence, Lahore Qalandars are expected to win the first game of the PSL 2026.

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